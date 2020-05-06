Log in
Atmos Energy : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/06/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock of 57.5 cents per share. The indicated annual dividend is $2.30.

The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 26, 2020. This is the company’s 146th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 221 M
EBIT 2020 838 M
Net income 2020 576 M
Debt 2020 4 555 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,28x
EV / Sales2021 4,90x
Capitalization 12 443 M
Chart ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atmos Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 116,58  $
Last Close Price 101,77  $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Kevin Akers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim R. Cocklin Executive Chairman
Christopher T. Forsythe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Gius Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nancy K. Quinn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-9.02%12 239
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.55%19 286
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.0.61%17 196
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.3.45%10 111
APA GROUP1.26%8 123
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.1.30%7 881
