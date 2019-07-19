Log in
Atmos Energy : Unveils “Pledge to Call 811”

07/19/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

DALLAS (July 18, 2019) - According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, research indicates there is a 99 percent chance of avoiding a utility service outage, property damage, personal injury or harm to the environment when someone dials 8-1-1 before digging.

According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, research indicates there is a 99 percent chance of avoiding a utility service outage, property damage, personal injury or harm to the environment when someone dials 8-1-1 before digging. Because excavation damage poses the greatest threat to its natural gas system, Atmos Energy has unveiled a 'Pledge to Call 811' to underscore the importance of safe digging. As an added incentive to aspiring 811 ambassadors - and to support a valued partner that often provides aid to communities affected by damaged utility lines - Atmos Energy will donate $1 to the American Red Cross for every pledge completed online.

'Natural gas safety is a partnership, so we want everyone to understand the importance of calling 811 before building a deck, planting a tree, installing a fence or digging for any other project,' said John McDill, Atmos Energy vice president of pipeline safety. 'Calling 811 is free, it's safe and it's required by law - helping to protect millions of miles of underground utility lines that are vital to everyday life.'

When someone dials 8-1-1 before digging for any project, that caller will reach a local representative who will coordinate with Atmos Energy and other utilities to mark all underground pipes and cables. For specific state guidelines, visit http://call811.com/811-your-state.

Click hereto sign the pledge and become an 811 ambassador, helping Atmos Energy reach its goal of 811 signatures by Sept. 3 while also supporting the American Red Cross.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

