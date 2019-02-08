Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Atmos Energy Corporation    ATO

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION (ATO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/08 04:01:08 pm
97.97 USD   +0.97%
06:16pAtmos Energy to Join S&P 500
DJ
02/06ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Announces Retirement of Ruben E. Esquivel from Board of Directors
BU
02/05ATMOS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atmos Energy to Join S&P 500

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 06:16pm EST

Atmos Energy will replace Newfield Exploration in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Friday, as Newfield is being sold to EnCana Corp in a deal expected to be completed on Feb. 14.

Dallas-based Atmos Energy will be replaced in the S&P MidCap 400 by St. Louis-based utility Spire, which in turn will be replaced in the S&P SmallCap 600 by NorthStar Realty Europe Corp, a European-focused REIT headquartered in New York.

The moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Feb. 15, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Write to Aaron Rennie at aaron.rennie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION 0.97% 97.97 Delayed Quote.4.65%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 25106.33 Delayed Quote.7.90%
ENCANA CORP -3.82% 8.06 Delayed Quote.6.35%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 6913.1299 Delayed Quote.9.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 7298.1981 Delayed Quote.9.84%
NEWFIELD EXPLORATION -2.86% 16.3 Delayed Quote.14.46%
NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP -0.18% 16.66 Delayed Quote.14.79%
S&P 500 0.07% 2707.88 Delayed Quote.8.97%
SPIRE INC 0.67% 78.55 Delayed Quote.5.33%
WTI 0.42% 52.68 Delayed Quote.18.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
06:16pAtmos Energy to Join S&P 500
DJ
02/06ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Announces Retirement of Ruben E. Esquivel from Board ..
BU
02/05ATMOS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05ATMOS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/05ATMOS ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/05ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2019 First Quarter; Reaff..
BU
02/05ATMOS ENERGY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/07ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : to Host Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference..
BU
2018ATMOS ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
2018ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Prices Common Stock Offering of 7,008,087 Shares
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 413 M
EBIT 2019 757 M
Net income 2019 506 M
Debt 2019 3 861 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 22,53
P/E ratio 2020 21,18
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capitalization 11 343 M
Chart ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atmos Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Haefner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim R. Cocklin Executive Chairman
Christopher T. Forsythe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard J. Gius Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nancy K. Quinn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION4.65%11 343
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP8.04%27 285
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-12.05%15 869
TOKYO GAS CO LTD5.47%11 957
GAIL INDIA LTD-5.65%10 752
OSAKA GAS CO LTD7.28%8 204
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.