Atmos Energy to Join S&P 500

Atmos Energy will replace Newfield Exploration in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Friday, as Newfield is being sold to EnCana Corp in a deal expected to be completed on Feb. 14.

Dallas-based Atmos Energy will be replaced in the S&P MidCap 400 by St. Louis-based utility Spire, which in turn will be replaced in the S&P SmallCap 600 by NorthStar Realty Europe Corp, a European-focused REIT headquartered in New York.

The moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Feb. 15, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

