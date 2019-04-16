Log in
ATN INTERNATIONAL INC

ATN INTERNATIONAL INC

(ATNI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/16 01:27:05 pm
58.115 USD   -1.00%
01:31pATN Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
03/28ATN INTERNATIONAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/19ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
News 
ATN Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2019 Results

ATN Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2019 Results

04/16/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

BEVERLY, Mass., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverly, MA (April 16, 2019) – ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced today that it will report the first quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 25, 2019. 

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date:Thursday, April 25, 2019
Call Time:9:30 a.m. (ET)
  
Call Dial-in:(877) 734-4582 (US/Canada)
 (678) 905-9376 (International)
  
Conference ID:7269628
  
Online info: http://ir.atni.com
 Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:
ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300

ATN International Logo-Blue Orange RGB-medium (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
