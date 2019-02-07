Log in
ATN Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

02/07/2019 | 11:31am EST

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced today that it will report the fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 21, 2019. 

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date:Thursday, February 21, 2019
Call Time:9:30 a.m. (ET)
  
Call Dial-in:(877) 734-4582 (US/Canada)
 (678) 905-9376 (International)
  
Conference ID:6978317
  
Online info:

http://ir.atni.com
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

CONTACT:
ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300

ATN International Logo-Blue Orange RGB-medium (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
