ATN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ATNI)
ATN Sets Date to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results

10/07/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) announced today that it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 24, 2019.  Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019
Call Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)
   
Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada)
  (678) 905-9376 (International)
   
Conference ID: 4758768
   
Online info:
 http://ir.atni.com
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:   ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300
   

© GlobeNewswire 2019
