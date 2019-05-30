Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atomera Inc    ATOM

ATOMERA INC

(ATOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atomera to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced it will present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 4, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset in Bel-Air, CA.

The presentation is will be webcast live beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and can be accessed available on Atomera’s investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

Atomera management will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory.  Any investors wishing to meet with management at the event should contact their representative at LD Micro or Atomera’s investor relations at investor@atomera.com.

About Atomera
Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.  More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATOMERA INC
06:50pAtomera to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational
GL
05/29ATOMERA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
05/29Atomera Announces $6.7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
GL
05/08ATOMERA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08ATOMERA : 2. liquidity and management plans
AQ
05/01ATOMERA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/01Atomera Announces Breakthrough Semiconductor Performance Improvement
GL
05/01Atomera Provides First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/18Atomera to Announce and Host First Quarter 2019 Business Update & Financial R..
GL
03/11ATOMERA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1,77 M
EBIT 2019 -12,6 M
Net income 2019 -12,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 36,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,94x
Capitalization 64,4 M
Chart ATOMERA INC
Duration : Period :
Atomera Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOMERA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Bibaud President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. T. Gerber Chairman
Francis Laurencio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Joseph Mears Chief Technology Officer
Erwin Trautmann Director & Executive VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOMERA INC46.34%64
INTEL CORPORATION-7.16%198 018
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%188 624
BROADCOM INC-0.06%100 592
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.22%97 714
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.12%85 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About