AtoS : 4th Annual Atos Security Expo

09/03/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

Join us on the 5th September for our
4th Atos Annual Security Expo

It is with great pleasure Atos extends a warm invitation for you to attend their annual Client/Vendor Security Expo. The day is intended to provide an opportunity for you to engage more closely with Atos and some of its key vendors to discuss hot topics, burning issues and the ability to network with likeminded people across the security industry.

This year our presentations will be provided by our key vendors in line with three important themes.

  • Data Protection Post Brexit - Expectations and Challenges
  • Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security
  • Continued Cyber, Malware & Ransomware Threats

Why Come Along?

An opportunity for Clients:

  • To gain insight into GDPR, Continued Cyber Threat and Prescriptive Security/Automation
  • To meet key Atos Security Teams to share real time information with customers
  • Customers to be able to share some of their growing challenges.

Benefits

  • Build closer relationships to achieve common goals
  • Understand what is in the ATOS roadmap and its partners for hot topics
  • Opportunities for further integration with customers and vendors
  • Opportunity to network.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 00:01:03 UTC
