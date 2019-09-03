AtoS : 4th Annual Atos Security Expo

Join us on the 5th September for our

4th Atos Annual Security Expo

It is with great pleasure Atos extends a warm invitation for you to attend their annual Client/Vendor Security Expo. The day is intended to provide an opportunity for you to engage more closely with Atos and some of its key vendors to discuss hot topics, burning issues and the ability to network with likeminded people across the security industry.

This year our presentations will be provided by our key vendors in line with three important themes.

Data Protection Post Brexit - Expectations and Challenges

Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security

Continued Cyber, Malware & Ransomware Threats

Why Come Along?

An opportunity for Clients:

To gain insight into GDPR, Continued Cyber Threat and Prescriptive Security/Automation

To meet key Atos Security Teams to share real time information with customers

Customers to be able to share some of their growing challenges.

Benefits