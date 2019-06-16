Log in
AtoS : CommunicAsia

0
06/16/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

CommunicAsia continues to be Asia's key international Information and Communication Technology (ICT) trade event. Into its 30-year edition, the event consistently delivers a highly relevant show experience for ISPs, Satellite Operators, System Integrators, Mobile Operators amongst many others in Asia.

ADVANCE INTERFERENCE LOCALIZATION SkyMon is a fully integrated comprehensive geolocation system that lets you precisely localize any type of detected interference in one single solution and one intuitive graphical user interface in order to take counteractive measures immediately.

SkyMon currently consists of:

  • SkyMon CMS - the powerful carrier-monitoring and interference-detection tool
  • SkyMon CID - the carrier-ID detection tool
  • SkyMon ILS - the classic geolocation system
  • SkyMon ILS ONE - the world's first real working single-satellite geolocation system
  • SkyMon VSAT - a fully integrated solution to monitor, identify and geolocate interference caused by VSAT networks
  • Satellite Geolocation Service provides you with the entire SkyMon toolbox with no upfront investment or personnel costs.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 00:38:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 11 586 M
EBIT 2019 1 135 M
Net income 2019 925 M
Debt 2019 2 532 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,73
P/E ratio 2020 11,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 7 657 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 90,2 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS0.00%8 363
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.09%121 590
ACCENTURE31.18%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.43%113 730
VMWARE, INC.22.72%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.25%67 896
