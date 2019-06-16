AtoS : CommunicAsia

CommunicAsia continues to be Asia's key international Information and Communication Technology (ICT) trade event. Into its 30-year edition, the event consistently delivers a highly relevant show experience for ISPs, Satellite Operators, System Integrators, Mobile Operators amongst many others in Asia.

ADVANCE INTERFERENCE LOCALIZATION SkyMon is a fully integrated comprehensive geolocation system that lets you precisely localize any type of detected interference in one single solution and one intuitive graphical user interface in order to take counteractive measures immediately.

SkyMon currently consists of: