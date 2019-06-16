AtoS : Critical Communications World 2019

Critical Communications World lands in Kuala Lumpmur, on the 18-20 June 2019. The event has now been running for over twenty years across the globe, bringing together users, in both private and public sector, the latest technology services, regulators and many more, to give unparalleled access to authoritative content and unrivalled newtorking opportunities.

Atos tackles new data exchange and field communications issues with a complete portfolio of tactical, secure and resilient critical communication solutions from the radio network to applications, and all associated services. These solutions increase the knowledge of the situation of the operations in the field, as well as their safety and efficiency. Our offer consists of different bricks allowing you to build a solution tailored to your needs: a professional radio network based on the 3GPP standard 4G LTE and 5G compatible, available in macro or micro version, a small multichannel portable module that offers resilience smartphones, to switch between public and private networks without interruption of service, if one or the other network crashes, as well as mission-critical communication applications such as mission-critical instant messaging, dispatcher, logging, and tracking features.

Atos will be presenting its critical communications offer, Atos CCS, dedicated to the public safety sector, the defense sector, the energy sector, the transportation sector and the industry 4.0. Atos CCS consists in :

Hoox solutions : Secure smartphones, Hub, Hoox Security Platform.

Air-Lynx systems : Macronode and Micronode private LTE system, MCPTT software

Auxylium offer.

Multi Network Voice Dispatching System.

Our experts will gladly exchange with you about our products we will exhibit on the booth C75.