ATOS

ATOS

(ATO)
04/08 03:59:57 pm
85.78 EUR   -0.86%
AtoS : EENA Conference 2019

04/08/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Come and see us at EENA Conference 2019, the largest pan-European event on emergency services.

EENA is a non-governmental organization with the mission to contribute to improving the safety and security of people. Dedicated to the promotion of high quality emergency services called '112', this organization works on technical and operational issues and certifies emergency call centers.

More than 750 participants (public authorities, private companies, researchers, associations, EU institutions, MNOs) from 55 countries will attend the event.

Come to our stand and discover Atos solutions:

  • Next-generation GEMMA end-to-end emergency and crisis management platform, compatible with NG112 and NG911.
    • 4G LTE critical communications with:
      • Air-Lynx (an Atos company) private LTE bubbles
      • Ultra-secure smartphones
      • Push To Talk application
      • Multi network voice and data dispatching and recording systems (LTE, Tetra, GSM-R, analog…)
  • Secure connected objects and sensors for safe cities.

Our experts will be pleased to present our solutions relating to public safety, smart and safe city (video intelligence, IoT, drones), data analytics, AI and cybersecurity.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:22:01 UTC
