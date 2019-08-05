AtoS : Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019

Make sure you have the latest insights on fast-moving IT trends such as IoT and AI, evolving security technologies and the ever-changing threat landscape.

At Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019, you'll find comprehensive coverage of today's top priorities for security and risk leaders.

Atos, through its Evidian Identity Access Management and Trustway Data Encryption products, enables companies to improve their agility, enhance security and comply with regulations while accelerating their Digital Journey. Atos is a global leader in digital transformation, European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, Atos provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions.

On Monday, 5 August, 2019 from 04:05 PM to 04:50 PM, Alexis Caurette, Vice President, Big Data & Security Division Cybersecurity Products at Atos and Olivier Issartel, Director, Big Data & Security Division, Atos Japan will hold the following conference :

What security measures should be deployed to provide the required assurance for a Trusted Digital Workplace?

Implementing the right digital workplace supports the paradigm from device to user. Digital security, compliance, privacy, and personal data, in addition to protecting against cyberthreats are essential and fundamental for every organization securing while not impacting the user experience and environment. But, how to implement a Trusted Digital Workplace is the question. Trusting an organization with proven experience and as a leading cybersecurity company in Europe, Atos will present security measures that are a prerequisite to implement and ensure a Trusted Digital Workplace for your organization and its employees.

Please come visit our booth at the event!