Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AtoS : Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Make sure you have the latest insights on fast-moving IT trends such as IoT and AI, evolving security technologies and the ever-changing threat landscape.

At Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019, you'll find comprehensive coverage of today's top priorities for security and risk leaders.

Atos, through its Evidian Identity Access Management and Trustway Data Encryption products, enables companies to improve their agility, enhance security and comply with regulations while accelerating their Digital Journey. Atos is a global leader in digital transformation, European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, Atos provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions.

On Monday, 5 August, 2019 from 04:05 PM to 04:50 PM, Alexis Caurette, Vice President, Big Data & Security Division Cybersecurity Products at Atos and Olivier Issartel, Director, Big Data & Security Division, Atos Japan will hold the following conference :

What security measures should be deployed to provide the required assurance for a Trusted Digital Workplace?

Implementing the right digital workplace supports the paradigm from device to user. Digital security, compliance, privacy, and personal data, in addition to protecting against cyberthreats are essential and fundamental for every organization securing while not impacting the user experience and environment. But, how to implement a Trusted Digital Workplace is the question. Trusting an organization with proven experience and as a leading cybersecurity company in Europe, Atos will present security measures that are a prerequisite to implement and ensure a Trusted Digital Workplace for your organization and its employees.

Please come visit our booth at the event!

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 13:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATOS
09:05aATOS : Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019
PU
07:00aATOS : and NICE inContact Announce Partnership to Fuel Cloud Adoption for Hundre..
GL
08/02ATOS : Buyback program limited to 540,000 shares
AQ
07/30ATOS : strives to empower women in FinTech with first Female FinTech Competition
PU
07/29Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its..
GL
07/29ATOS : enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its ..
GL
07/26ABN AMRO to sell remaining shares equensWorldline to Worldline
AQ
07/25WORLDLINE : SA - Strong success of the issuance of Bonds Convertible into New Sh..
AQ
07/25WORLDLINE : SA - Worldline : launches an offering of Bonds Convertible into New ..
AQ
07/25ATOS : First half 2019 results
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 553 M
EBIT 2019 1 198 M
Net income 2019 569 M
Debt 2019 2 491 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 7 590 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,36  €
Last Close Price 70,24  €
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS-1.73%8 430
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION29.54%130 445
ACCENTURE36.88%122 975
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.49%118 742
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.28%71 326
VMWARE, INC.18.63%66 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group