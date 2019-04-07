Log in
ATOS

(ATO)
AtoS : Google Cloud Next'19

04/07/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

Atos @ Google Cloud Next '19

Google Cloud Next '19 is where customers, partners, developers, influencers and the greater global cloud community come to get inspired and learn about Google Cloud Platform, G Suite, Maps, Devices and more great technology and solutions from across Google. Learn from customers and partners, and dive deep through hundreds of breakout sessions, code labs, demos and hands-on training.

Atos is a Marquee sponsor of Google Cloud Next '19, the highest level of sponsorship. This underlines the strength of our Global Enhanced Alliance with Google Cloud. During the event, we will demonstrate how our customers can take full benefit of a unique set of services provided by Atos, to increase application agility, deploy fully secured cloud services, enhancing collaboration and performance in a Google Cloud environment, and making AI real for business.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:02:01 UTC
