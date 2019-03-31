AtoS : Hannover Messe 2019

At the Hannover Messe 2019 Atos will present in hall 6, stand A46 its vision for the fully integrated digital factory based on actual Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 use cases. Atos will focus on solutions and use cases for the connected smart factory using state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, augmented reality, process and plant visualization, product life cycle management (PLM), 3D printing, digital twins, and Atos Codex solutions for transforming data into business value.

The Atos showcases will be based on the 'digital cycle of life' of a product going through five stages: design, production, maintenance, quality control, and sales and service. The digital twin of the product design, the production, and the customer interaction is at the heart of the solutions displayed, thus vastly improving control and management of the complete production process.

Throughout all aspects of the product life cycle cyber security is business critical. At each stage Atos will present the solutions for securing the digital digital infrastructure.

Why visit Atos at the Hannover Messe?

Visitors at the Atos booth will get a live experience of the smart factory of the future. During a guided tour along the digital life cycle, experts will explain 'real-life' use cases for each stage simulating the end-to-end digital production process of a real product. The whole tour will take approx. 30 minutes.