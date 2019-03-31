Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 03/29 12:35:19 pm
86 EUR   +2.23%
08:27aATOS : Hannover Messe 2019
PU
03/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Apax, Boeing, Daimler
03/25ATOS : A break to the downside of the accumulation zone is to be expected?
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AtoS : Hannover Messe 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 08:27am EDT

At the Hannover Messe 2019 Atos will present in hall 6, stand A46 its vision for the fully integrated digital factory based on actual Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 use cases. Atos will focus on solutions and use cases for the connected smart factory using state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, augmented reality, process and plant visualization, product life cycle management (PLM), 3D printing, digital twins, and Atos Codex solutions for transforming data into business value.

The Atos showcases will be based on the 'digital cycle of life' of a product going through five stages: design, production, maintenance, quality control, and sales and service. The digital twin of the product design, the production, and the customer interaction is at the heart of the solutions displayed, thus vastly improving control and management of the complete production process.

Throughout all aspects of the product life cycle cyber security is business critical. At each stage Atos will present the solutions for securing the digital digital infrastructure.

Why visit Atos at the Hannover Messe?

Visitors at the Atos booth will get a live experience of the smart factory of the future. During a guided tour along the digital life cycle, experts will explain 'real-life' use cases for each stage simulating the end-to-end digital production process of a real product. The whole tour will take approx. 30 minutes.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 12:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATOS
08:27aATOS : Hannover Messe 2019
PU
03/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Apax, Boeing, Daimler
03/25ATOS : Simulation and EGSE for Space Programmes SESP
PU
03/22ATOS : Exceptional Distribution in Kind of Worldline Shares
AQ
03/19ATOS : Elie Girard appointed Deputy CEO
PU
03/19ATOS : Elie Girard appointed Deputy CEO
GL
03/19ATOS : secures Smart Meter data with a "security by design" approach
PU
03/18Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
RE
03/15Airport E-Gates Market to See a Growth Rate of 18.9% by Technology and Key pl..
AQ
03/14Atos' Advanced Access Control System reinforces security at Olympic Games Tok..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 721 M
EBIT 2019 1 449 M
Net income 2019 773 M
Debt 2019 2 043 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
P/E ratio 2020 11,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 9 214 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 92,7 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS20.31%10 336
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.13%125 560
ACCENTURE24.83%112 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.74%108 571
VMWARE, INC.31.63%73 989
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.83%69 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About