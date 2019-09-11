AtoS : IBC 2019

We do IT for media

Atos will be on stand from 13-17 September at IBC 2019. We will be showcasing practical expertise on how we help broadcast and media companies meet their enterprise IT challenges.

Atos has been an active partner to leading broadcast and media companies since the start of the digital revolution. Over the last 20 years, we have gained a deep understanding of how your industry works - and on how to deliver and manage the enterprise IT on which you rely.

At IBC 2019, we invite you to take a closer look at how:

We orchestrate IT for media

Get hands on with the next generation of our Broadcast Network Control System - now exploiting IoT technology to manage even the most complex media production and studio environments

Test-drive workflow automation for media and content supply chains to achieve unprecedented agility in media and broadcast.

We modernize IT for media

Explore approaches to cloud-based application migration and delivery which boost productivity and reduce both management and storage costs.

Find out how Atos provides the integrated managed security services needed to protect assets, customers' data, infrastructures and reputation.