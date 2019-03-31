AtoS : International SAP conference for Utilities

Atos is sponsoring the International SAP Conference for Utilities which takes place from 2-4 April in Milan, Italy.

This flagship SAP event has been specifically designed for professionals involved in the electricity, renewables, retail, water, gas, transmissions and distribution, generation, metering and environmental services sectors.

With over 650 attendees, the conference provides the unique opportunity for utility IT and business professionals to drive new projects forward, networking with SAP experts and executives, users, prospects and partners.

Atos will be on stage with two of its utility clients, Acea and Illumia, who will present their digital journey towards business transformation to gain more competitive advantage:

3 April (17.40 pm): Is it Possible to Transform a Company in Just 15 Months? Illumia Meets its challenge Together with Atos Presented by Claudio Carrà of Illumia and Mauro Grimoldi of Atos.

4 April (12:50 am): SAP S/4HANA Utilities Solution: Beyond the Pure Conversion to SAP S/4HANA - Accelerators and Best Practices, presented by Sara Volino Coppola of ACEA and Andrea Rossetti of Atos.

Join our sessions and do not hesitate to contact us to book an appointment!