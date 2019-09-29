Log in
AtoS : McAfee MPOWER 2019

09/29/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Atos is a Gold sponsor at McAfee MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit, where security experts will network and learn about the newest and most innovative ways to ward off advanced cyber-attacks. Cybersecurity thought leaders will share the latest insights from our rapidly and ever-shifting industry. And you will be among the first to experience the latest innovations designed to protect your data, applications, workloads and infrastructure - from the device to the cloud.

Visit Atos at Booth 506 to learn more about our Cybersecurity products and services.

  • Evidian Identity and Access Management (IAM) offering Learn more > >
  • Trustway data protection Learn more > >
  • Cloud security and managed security services from our Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Atos has been ranked amongst the top3 global players in Managed Security Services (MSS) by Gartner Learn more > >
  • Horus secure solutions for Internet of Things, electronic signature Learn more > >

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 00:32:08 UTC
