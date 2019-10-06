Log in
AtoS : SAP TechEd Europe

10/06/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

At SAP TechEd EMEA, Atos will demonstrate its complete set of services to make the SAP's 'Intelligent Enterprise' a reality. Meet the Atos experts on booth #P21 at TechEd EMEA!

Transform SAP landscapes

Atos has a comprehensive suite of purpose-built solutions for a smooth approach for migration, transition and transformation of SAP environments to the Intelligent Suite, and a packaged innovation approach based on design thinking, rapid prototypes and pilots to accelerate the transformation.

Bring flexibility to deploy SAP Cloud Platform on the cloud of choice

SAP Cloud Platform is the central integration and innovation PaaS for the 'Intelligent Enterprise'. Atos is the only EMEA partner to propose full hybrid options for SAP Cloud Platform to fill the private gap for SAP customers.

Deliver more intelligence with BullSequana S

We will also introduce our SAP-certified high-end BullSequana S servers optimized for machine-learning, business critical applications and in-memory environments, powered by the most advanced Intel processor technology.

Deliver a full-stack, secure SAP managed cloud service

With Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for SAP, we reduce the complexity of set up and management of the SAP landscape, to maximize cost savings, improve agility and modernize it, on the cloud of choice.

Join our demo session

Klaus Ottradovetz, VP Expert Cloud Platform at Atos and Marc Geall, Global Head of SAP Cloud Platform, will present SAP Cloud Platform, single tenant edition on Atos Open Hybrid Cloud. Join them on October, 8th, 2:00PM to discover how Atos is expanding the opportunities offered by SAP Cloud Platform, with the option to go hybrid. More info: here.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 02:41:04 UTC
