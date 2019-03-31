Log in
ATOS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 03/29 12:35:19 pm
86 EUR   +2.23%
08:17pATOS : Sofins 2019
PU
08:17pATOS : International SAP conference for Utilities
PU
08:27aATOS : Hannover Messe 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AtoS : SOFINS 2019

0
03/31/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

The fourth edition of Sofins will be held from April 2 to 4, 2019 at the Camp de Souge military base near Bordeaux.

Unique in Europe, this seminar offers an unequaled opportunity for manufacturers to meet and discuss their solutions with special forces. The mission embraced by its organizer Cercle de l'Arbalète is to raise the profile of special operations by celebrating and nurturing the innovative spirit of micro-enterprises, SMEs and large industrial groups working in this area.

Atos will exhibit its secured, integrated and resilient communication solutions (Air-Lynx, Auxylium), its data processing and intelligence solution, and Exelo Rugged PCs and tablets.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 00:16:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 721 M
EBIT 2019 1 449 M
Net income 2019 773 M
Debt 2019 2 043 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
P/E ratio 2020 11,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 9 214 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 92,7 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS20.31%10 336
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.13%125 560
ACCENTURE24.83%112 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.74%108 571
VMWARE, INC.31.63%73 989
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.83%69 587
