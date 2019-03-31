AtoS : SOFINS 2019

The fourth edition of Sofins will be held from April 2 to 4, 2019 at the Camp de Souge military base near Bordeaux.

Unique in Europe, this seminar offers an unequaled opportunity for manufacturers to meet and discuss their solutions with special forces. The mission embraced by its organizer Cercle de l'Arbalète is to raise the profile of special operations by celebrating and nurturing the innovative spirit of micro-enterprises, SMEs and large industrial groups working in this area.

Atos will exhibit its secured, integrated and resilient communication solutions (Air-Lynx, Auxylium), its data processing and intelligence solution, and Exelo Rugged PCs and tablets.