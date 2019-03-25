Log in
Euronext Paris  >  AtoS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 03/22 12:35:24 pm
85.48 EUR   -2.06%
AtoS : Simulation and EGSE for Space Programmes SESP

03/25/2019 | 01:25am EDT

The Workshop on Simulation for European Space Programmes (SESP) has been organised by ESA on a bi-annual basis since 1990. In 2010, the scope of SESP was widened to include the subject areas and organisational functions of the closely associated Workshop on Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE), which until then has been organized as a separate event since 1992.

The overall context of the Workshop is Space Systems Design and Verification, with a focus on functional aspects. The systems supporting this process include System Concept Simulators, Mission Performance Simulators, Functional Engineering Simulators, Software Verification Facilities, Integration and Test benches and associated EGSE. An important justification for bringing exactly these disciplines together in a single Workshop is that they have significant commonalities (in terms of e.g. standards, databases, methods and tools) that are worth nurturing and exploiting.

With regards to these subjects, the SESP workshop is a uniquely focused forum where representatives of Space Agencies and Industry can present and discuss the current state-of-the-art as well as future trends and needs. As such it also provides a rare opportunity for systems developers and users to meet outside of a contractual context, in order to share experiences with related tools, techniques and practices.

Furthermore, the SESP workshop aspires to serve as an exchange forum for new ideas and to trigger and encourage plans for future work. On subject of industrial policy, ESA anticipates feedback from the National Agencies and Industry on new R&D activities, and on the expected role of ESA within the Simulation and EGSE professional community.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 05:24:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 721 M
EBIT 2019 1 449 M
Net income 2019 773 M
Debt 2019 2 043 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 9 159 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 92,7 €
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS19.59%10 349
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.68%124 092
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.95%108 818
ACCENTURE17.18%105 332
VMWARE, INC.33.96%75 297
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.30%67 004
