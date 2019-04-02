Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/02 06:34:49 am
86.63 EUR   -1.58%
06:18aStatement from Atos
GL
06:18aATOS : Statement from Atos
GL
05:07aATOS : enables digital transformation of Italian energy company Illumia in just 15 months
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AtoS : Statement from Atos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:18am EDT

Paris, April 2, 2019 – Analyst firm Berenberg issued this morning an analyst note on Atos, which was immediately withdrawn after realizing it contained a material error. This had a temporary impact on the stock price of Atos. The group has alerted the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF).

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact
Terence Zakka | terence.zakka@atos.net | +33 1 73 26 40 76

Investor relations
Gilles Arditti | gilles.arditti@atos.net | +33 1 73 26 00 66

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATOS
06:18aStatement from Atos
GL
06:18aATOS : Statement from Atos
GL
05:07aATOS : enables digital transformation of Italian energy company Illumia in just ..
PU
04/01ATOS : Amendment and restatement of the liquidity contract
GL
04/01WOMEN IN IT 2019 : Atos wins Diversity Initiative of the Year Award
PU
03/31ATOS : Sofins 2019
PU
03/31ATOS : International SAP conference for Utilities
PU
03/31ATOS : Hannover Messe 2019
PU
03/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Apax, Boeing, Daimler
03/25ATOS : Simulation and EGSE for Space Programmes SESP
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 721 M
EBIT 2019 1 449 M
Net income 2019 773 M
Debt 2019 2 043 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 12,86
P/E ratio 2020 11,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 9 427 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 92,7 €
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS23.14%10 336
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.07%125 560
ACCENTURE25.04%112 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.32%108 571
VMWARE, INC.34.39%73 989
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.60%69 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About