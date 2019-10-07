AtoS : The 19th Assises de la Sécurité

Monaco, October 9-12 2019
In its 19th edition, Atos is an official partner of the French Security and Information Systems Congress.
Join us at the « Security in action to protect your Data » booth No. 169, Ravel Forum and exchange with our experts on your cybersecurity needs.
One of the highlights will be the Atos internal return of experience workshop with Paul Bayle, CSO Atos group: « How to ensure a high level of security in your IT environment? Atos testimony: Your security in a single pane of glass » on Wednesday, October 9 at 4 pm Learn more»
During the event, you will also be able to discover the latest Atos cybersecurity innovations as well as:
-
The Evidian Identity and Access Management (IAM) offering, Learn more > >
-
The Trustway data protection offer, Learn more > >
-
Horus end-to-end secure solutions for Internet of Things, electronic signature, Learn more > >
-
Cloud security and managed security services from our Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Atos has been ranked amongst the top3 global players in Managed Security Services (MSS) by Gartner, Learn more > >
