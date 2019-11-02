AtoS : VMworld Europe

Log in
AtoS

11/02/2019

Atos is Platinum Sponsor of VMworld Europe, where the people and organizations creating the digital foundation for technology and business transformation gather together. From data center to cloud to device, VMworld is the meeting place, the showcase, and focus of learning for technology companies delivering maximum benefits to business and society.

Connect with technology experts, practitioners, hands-on users, key decision makers, and influencers at the cutting edge of powerful trends such as hybrid and multi-cloud, virtual cloud networking, and workforce mobility.

Join us at our breakout sessions:

Wed., 06 November, 15:30 - 16:30
Deploy a Trusted, Fully-Managed Multi-Cloud: Lessons Learned & Perspectives
In this session, you will get an in-depth view on Atos innovative solutions based on VMware vCloud Foundation and vRA Cloud. We will discuss how to consistently manage legacy and new applications on a single digital platform, how to automate cloud deployment lifecycles, and how to connect legacy platforms with the new world of DevOps. Technology insights and many other topics will also be shared.
Learn more > >

Wed., 06 November, 11:00 - 12:00
Beyond the Use Case: Optimizing IoT Infrastructure to Deliver Business Value
Truly data-driven organizations are deriving new and unique revenue from their IoT data. Ensuring the delivery of an uninterrupted flow of business critical data requires a robust and optimized Edge and IoT infrastructure. In this session, VMware and Atos will demonstrate how Atos' IoT infrastructure Framework integrates with VMware Pulse IoT Center management to ensure enterprises can deliver improved business outcomes at scale.
Learn more > >

Book a meeting

AtoS SE published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 01:57:09 UTC
