ATOS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/23 03:59:58 pm
66.53 EUR   -2.36%
08:35pATOS : VMworld USA
PU
12:00pATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares
AQ
08/21ATOS : State of California selects Atos Public Safety LLC to empower Next Generation 9-1-1 transformation
GL
AtoS : VMworld USA

08/23/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

Atos is Platinum Sponsor of VMworld US, where the people and organizations creating the digital foundation for technology and business transformation gather together. From data center to cloud to device, VMworld is the meeting place, the showcase, and focus of learning for technology companies delivering maximum benefits to business and society.

Connect with technology experts, practitioners, hands-on users, key decision makers, and influencers at the cutting edge of powerful trends such as hybrid and multi-cloud, virtual cloud networking, and workforce mobility.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2019 00:35:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 554 M
EBIT 2019 1 199 M
Net income 2019 569 M
Debt 2019 2 521 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 7 313 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,21  €
Last Close Price 67,06  €
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS-6.18%8 239
ACCENTURE39.24%125 096
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.17%118 991
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES17.06%115 605
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.29%73 566
VMWARE, INC.8.04%60 624
