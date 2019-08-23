AtoS : VMworld USA

Atos is Platinum Sponsor of VMworld US, where the people and organizations creating the digital foundation for technology and business transformation gather together. From data center to cloud to device, VMworld is the meeting place, the showcase, and focus of learning for technology companies delivering maximum benefits to business and society.

Connect with technology experts, practitioners, hands-on users, key decision makers, and influencers at the cutting edge of powerful trends such as hybrid and multi-cloud, virtual cloud networking, and workforce mobility.