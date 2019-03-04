AtoS : and Ooredoo partner to Drive Qatar's Digital Transformation

Barcelona, March 4, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, and Ooredoo, the region’s leading enabler of digital business innovation, announced at Mobile World Congress a partnership for enterprises to accelerate their digital business competitiveness.

Thanks to this new partnership, Ooredoo’s customers can now benefit from Atos’ industry leading experiences and solutions in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cloud Transformation and also cybersecurity services.

Atos’ solutions cover Big Data, security, infrastructure and data management, business and platform solutions, unified communication and collaboration, and digital payments.

“We’re thrilled to become Ooredoo’s trusted digital partner. This new partnership means that Ooredoo will now be able to leverage our unique digital services portfolio and our extensive expertise and experience in ICT, Cloud and cybersecurity in order to offer its customers new enhanced services. Supported by our wide partner network, we are confident that Ooredoo now has the additional skills and experience to meet its customers’ demands and create further new business opportunities” said Eric Grall, Senior Executive Vice-President and Head of Global Operations at Atos.

“As Qatar’s organisations digitally transform, boardrooms need to modernise their technology infrastructure and information security. Mobile World Congress is an ideal event to announce Ooredoo’s partnership with Atos to provide our Qatar business customers with industry-leading solutions which can enhance businesses, and the daily lives of customers and citizens” said Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo.

Business customers adopting Ooredoo’s infrastructure as a service can move from a capex to opex model to optimise costs, redeploy IT staff to focus on business innovation, and access future-proof technologies. Ooredoo’s Security Services portfolio of cloud-based solutions provides comprehensive security monitoring, including Security Operations Centre, managed firewall, malware protection, email security, and DDoS mitigation.

In the near future, Ooredoo and Atos will examine potential collaboration in solutions across cybersecurity, virtual desktop services, application management, and operations, and Big Data and Analytics.

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo “Best for Business”, thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.

