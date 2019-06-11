AtoS : “Industry of the Future” Challenge 2019 organized by ArianeGroup, Atos and SKF

June 11th, 2019

ArianeGroup, Atos and SKF are pleased to announce the winners of the 'Industry of the Future' challenge, second edition. The grand finale happened on June 6th, on the Campus de l'Espace, Normandy, France.

The winners are…

GrandPrize Industry 4.0

to GreenTropism

Software components and algorithms based on sensor-independent artificial intelligence for analysing the composition and quality of matter in real time.

The startup competed in the Datascience category.

***

ArianeGroup Award

Pierre-Guy AMAND, Head of Innovation Directorate, rewarded

InBoltSmart module to be placed on each tightening tool (wrenches, screwdrivers), capable of identifying and automatically proposing the appropriate tightening settings.The startup competed in the Connected Plant category.

***

Atos Award

Jean-Marie SIMON, Head of Atos France, rewarded

Mechanica AI

Exploitation of industrial data to improve production efficiency thanks to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The startup competed in the Datascience category.

***

SKF Award

Luc GRAUX, President SKF in France & Director Operations Development SKF Group, rewarded

CevotecSolution for automatically depositing composite fibres in 3D on complex surfaces.

The startup competed in the Datascience category.

***

'Coup de cœur' Award

Yves VALENTIN, General Manager of Techniques de l'Ingénieur

Jérôme TACONNET, General Manager of Campus de l'Espace, according the public's vote, rewarded

Holipress

Modular machine used to melt plastic and inject it into moulds by manual force in order to make objects in small series using ground plastics (recycling) or plastic pellets.

The 'Industry of the Future' challenge aims to make new technological solutions emerge, to improve the performance and quality of the services provided in industrial environments.

Launched in October 2018, the Challenge recorded more than 200 participations - going far beyond the frontiers of Europe with 47 nationalities represented! A success, therefore, for this second edition which has opened its doors to international entrants for the first time.

Out of that, 20 startups have been selected for the mentoring phase.

Mentoring phase: a win-win partnership

From March till June, the 20 finalists worked closely with their mentors, 'profession-experts' from the ArianeGroup, Atos and SKF companies. They will thus benefit from personalised support and multidisciplinary feedback that will allow them to adapt their solutions to the realities of the industrial world - with real perspectives of seeing them implemented, thanks to this quality mentoring. On 6 June 2019, the Challenge's final took place on the Campus de l'Espace, one of the event's partners, in Normandy, Fnrace, with the support of Techniques de l'Ingénieur, the reference publication in the industrial sector.

They all submitted original, innovative projects allowing to actively contribute to the transformation of the factory of the future, and in concrete ways to improve the performance and quality of the services provided in industrial environments.

A finale organized to share experiences

On June 6th, the jury consisting of senior executives from the various partner organizations - ArianeGroup, Atos and SKF, Campus de l'Espace and Techniques de l'Ingénieur - and a number of other players from French industry attented the 20 start-ups' pitches.

Full of events, this finale brought together 200 guests, invited to hear Energiency's feedback, laureate start-up 2017, to visit the 'start-up village' and to attend the roundtable 'From the industry of the future to tomorrow's jobs'.

The most promising start-ups won a financial endowment up to €6,000.

The finalists, by category:

Cybersecurity:

Awen Collective (GBR): Software suite making it possible to cut the costs of cyber threats impacting critical national factories and infrastructures.

QuantiCor Security (DEU): cybersecurity solution for the IoT making it possible to resist quantum computer attacks.

Data science:

GreenTropism (FRA): Software components and algorithms based on sensor-independent artificial intelligence for analysing the composition and quality of matter in real time.

Panga (FRA): Building Network Operating System dedicated to managing buildings & infrastructures, based on an Edge & Swarm Computing architecture.

Mechanica AI (RUS): Exploitation of industrial data to improve production efficiency thanks to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Materials of the future:

Carbon Waters (FRA): Graphene deposit to improve corrosion resistance, thermal regulation and electrical conductivity.

NanoPrint (DEU): Deposits of nanometric layers of molecules of conducting materials to detect and correct the surface materials.

SolCold (ISR): Nanomaterial coating naturally regulating the temperature without any energy input.

Processes of the future:

Cevotec (DEU): Solution for automatically depositing composite fibres in 3D on complex surfaces.

Castor (ISR): Decision-aid tool for designing parts made by 3D printing or conventional machining.

EMSProto (FRA): Web platform associated with a production line for the costing and rapid prototyping of electronic cards.

SES Imagotag (FRA): Coming from the retail world, this on-label digital display is used for providing dynamic signage in warehouses and information at the workstation.

Ecology in the industry:

Holipresse (FRA): Holipresse is a modular machine that is used to melt plastic and inject it into moulds by manual force in order to make objects in small series using ground plastics (recycling) or plastic pellets.

ID-NRJ / Otonohm (FRA): A solution dedicated to professionals for charging & powering electrical devices, integrating the charging and converter functions. A battery that adapts to the input and/or output voltage, aiming to be lighter and more mobile.

People at the heart of the factory:

Simsoft Industry (FRA): Smart voice assistant dedicated to industry, that implements voice synthesis and recognition, dialogue, artificial intelligence, 2D and 3D graphic rendering and data mining technologies.

KypSafe (FRA): a connected, smart solution making it possible to geolocate and warn technicians, in real time, as soon as they enter a potentially hazardous or unauthorised zone.

The connected factory:

InBolt (FRA): Smart module to be placed on each tightening tool (wrenches, screwdrivers), capable of identifying and automatically proposing the appropriate tightening settings.

WH Monitoring (LVA): Solution for measuring in 4D and interpreting vibrations, for the predictive maintenance, design and operability of structures.

CoreTigo (ISR): Solution for secure wireless communications between sensors, actuators and measuring units, based on the IO-Link Wireless protocol.

Saagie (FRA): End-to-end solution that orchestrates Big Data technologies to automate the large-scale deployment of analytical and AI applications.

***

