AtoS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
10/28 02:56:46 pm
67.51 EUR   -0.04%
02:35pAtos CEO will own no shares if confirmed in EU post - source
RE
10/25ATOS : Communication from Atos' Board of Directors
AQ
10/24ATOS : Uwe Stelter appointed Atos' Chief Financial Officer
PU
Atos CEO will own no shares if confirmed in EU post - source

10/28/2019 | 02:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Atos CEO Thierry Breton

PARIS (Reuters) - Atos chief executive Thierry Breton, if he is confirmed as new French European Union commissioner, will own no shares in any company the day he takes up his post, a source close to Breton said on Monday.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed Breton as French candidate for head of industrial policy at the European Commission after his first choice was rejected by EU lawmakers.

Breton, who was finance minister under late President Jacques Chirac, has been chief executive at technology group Atos since 2009 and led the turnaround of telecoms giant Orange in the early 2000s.

Two weeks ago European lawmakers rejected Sylvie Goulard, Macron's initial pick for European commissioner.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATOS -0.21% 67.4 Real-time Quote.-5.51%
ORANGE -0.92% 14.545 Real-time Quote.3.71%
WORLDLINE -2.09% 56.15 Real-time Quote.35.90%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 556 M
EBIT 2019 1 164 M
Net income 2019 566 M
Debt 2019 2 508 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 7 322 M
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,63  €
Last Close Price 67,54  €
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Senior EVP
Sophie Proust Chief Technology Officer
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS-5.51%8 423
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.15%118 769
ACCENTURE29.83%117 871
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.25%112 356
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.52%70 493
VMWARE, INC.16.09%64 474
