ATOS

(ATO)
Atos: Disclosure of trading in own shares

06/07/2019

ATOS SE
A European public limited-liability company (“Societas Europea”)
with a share capital of 109,195,114 euros
Registered office: River Ouest, 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies: 323 623 603

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, June 7, 2019: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 14.8 million from Friday, May 31, 2019 to Thursday, June 6, 2019, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Name of the issuerIssuer identity CodeTrading SessionISINNumber of shares purchasedWeighted
average price
(in euros)		Identity code of the Market Reference
Atos SEATO.PA31/05/2019 FR0000051732   43,000    67.68  XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA03/06/2019 FR0000051732   45,000    67.79  XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA04/06/2019 FR0000051732   40,100    68.41  XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA05/06/2019 FR0000051732   40,900    69.50  XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA06/06/2019 FR0000051732   46,639    69.70  XPAR
Total     215,639    

The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].

Contacts

Investor Relations:              Gilles Arditti                 +33 1 73 26 00 66
                                                                                   gilles.arditti@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Attachment

