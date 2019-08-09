Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Atos: Disclosure of trading in own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

ATOS SE
A European public limited-liability company (“Societas Europea”)
with a share capital of 109,214,914 euros
Registered office: River Ouest, 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies: 323 623 603

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, August 9, 2019: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 7.2 million from Monday, August 5, 2019 to Thursday, August 8, 2019, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Name of the issuerIssuer identity CodeTrading SessionISINNumber of shares purchasedWeighted
average price
(in euros)		Identity code of the Market Reference
Atos SEATO.PA05/08/2019 FR0000051732   35,000    68.94  XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA06/08/2019 FR0000051732   30,000    68.34  XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA07/08/2019 FR0000051732   20,000    69.09  XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA08/08/2019 FR0000051732   20,000    69.56  XPAR
Total     105,000    

The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].

Contacts

Investor Relations:              Gilles Arditti                 +33 1 73 26 00 66
                                                                                   gilles.arditti@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATOS
12:00pATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
08/08ATOS : develops new innovative social network as part of HELIOS European project
GL
08/05ATOS : Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019
PU
08/05ATOS : and NICE inContact Announce Partnership to Fuel Cloud Adoption for Hundre..
GL
08/02ATOS : Buyback program limited to 540,000 shares
AQ
07/30ATOS : strives to empower women in FinTech with first Female FinTech Competition
PU
07/29Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its..
GL
07/29ATOS : enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its ..
GL
07/26ABN AMRO to sell remaining shares equensWorldline to Worldline
AQ
07/25WORLDLINE : SA - Strong success of the issuance of Bonds Convertible into New Sh..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 554 M
EBIT 2019 1 199 M
Net income 2019 569 M
Debt 2019 2 521 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 7 623 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,36  €
Last Close Price 69,84  €
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS-2.29%8 547
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.38%124 111
ACCENTURE37.71%123 720
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.28%120 190
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.90%73 953
VMWARE, INC.15.71%64 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group