Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Atos: State of California selects Atos Public Safety LLC to empower Next Generation 9-1-1 transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Paris, France & Irving, Texas, August 21, 2019 – Atos Public Safety LLC, a global leader in digital transformation and mission critical communications systems, today announced a 5-year, $198 USD million contract with the State of California to transform the state’s 9-1-1 system to leading-edge broadband communication platforms that advance emergency services for the public, 9-1-1 professionals and first responders.

Atos Public Safety LLC will serve as the Next Generation 9-1-1 Prime Network Service Provider (PNSP) for the initiative, providing overall management of emergency call flow for the state and integration with the state’s regional ESInets, an emergency services IP network that replaces 25-year-old technology. Through this, California will have the ability to intelligently route, manage and deliver a broad array of real-time information, including SMS and Real Time Text (RTT) to 9-1-1. This allows for an exchange of information within the 9-1-1 centers to reduce response time, enhance situational awareness and increase first responder safety.

Access to a secure, reliable NG9-1-1 IP network will have a tremendous impact on the effectiveness of communications between emergency callers and first responder resources within communities,” said Rob Clark, Head of Atos Public Safety LLC.The number one priority for any state is keeping its citizens safe and in the 21st century that means anyone who needs to communicate with 9-1-1 can do so regardless of how they ‘call’ for help - universal service to those who cannot speak or are not in a position to do so.”

“In a smartphone-connected world, it’s essential that our public safety capabilities keep pace with the technology people are using every day,” said Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. “Today marks a significant milestone in updating our 911 network to better support dispatchers, emergency responders and to ultimately save lives.”

Atos Public Safety LLC has been entrusted to migrate some of the world’s most mission-critical environments into and through its respective Digital Transformations. Atos Public Safety LLC brings the same world-class infrastructure transformation and managed services leadership to an industry in need of choice and proven experience with the pillars of NG9-1-1.

The flexible infrastructure also allows the State of California to upgrade to future technologies such as video and photo 9-1-1 responses at a later date.

The contract builds on an almost 4-year relationship between Atos Public Safety LLC and the State of California.

For additional information on Atos Public Safety’s NG9-1-1 services, please visit https://atos.net/en-na/north-america/ng-9-1-1.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contacts:

North America: Mike Hockey | mike.hockey@atos.net | +1 281 728 7242
North America: Maggie Wainscott | maggie.wainscott@atos.net | +1 903 262 8169

Global: Sylvie Raybaud – sylvie.raybaud@atos.net - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATOS
01:00aATOS : State of California selects Atos Public Safety LLC to empower Next Genera..
GL
08/16ATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
08/09ATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
08/08ATOS : develops new innovative social network as part of HELIOS European project
GL
08/05ATOS : Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019
PU
08/05ATOS : and NICE inContact Announce Partnership to Fuel Cloud Adoption for Hundre..
GL
08/02ATOS : Buyback program limited to 540,000 shares
AQ
07/30ATOS : strives to empower women in FinTech with first Female FinTech Competition
PU
07/29ATOS : enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its ..
GL
07/29Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 554 M
EBIT 2019 1 199 M
Net income 2019 569 M
Debt 2019 2 521 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 7 335 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,21  €
Last Close Price 67,26  €
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS-5.90%8 147
ACCENTURE38.42%124 357
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.80%119 629
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.37%113 467
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.86%73 319
VMWARE, INC.5.14%59 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group