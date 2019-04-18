Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS

(ATO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Atos : recognized as global leader in Google Cloud Certification Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 09:53am EDT

Paris, April 18 2019

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has been recognized as a global leader in Google Cloud certification after just 11 months, with more than 300 technical experts certified worldwide. This certification shows that Atos is committed to developing its expertise in Google Cloud solutions and has proven that it can leverage Google Cloud technology in a way that can transform businesses and meaningfully impact the people and customers they serve.

'We are immensely proud to be recognized as a leading global Google Cloud Certified Partner worldwide,' said Eric Grall, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations and Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos. 'Not only does this support our clients worldwide, by ensuring that they receive the highest level of technical expertise from a certified Google Cloud expert, but it also supports our employees in their career development so that they are able advance to the next level. We look forward to continuing to train and develop our employees and to bring more customers to Google Cloud.'

To date, more than 300 technical experts across all of Atos' regions worldwide have been certified, with many more planned to take the exams in the coming weeks. The certification validates that these employees can design, build, manage and deploy application infrastructure and data solutions on Google Cloud technology. Certifications include: Cloud Architect, Data Engineer, Associate Cloud Engineer and Cloud Developer.

Last week Atos also received, at Google Cloud Next, the Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award.

###

Press contact: Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 13:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATOS
09:53aATOS : recognized as global leader in Google Cloud Certification Program
PU
04:00aATOS : offsets 100% of its carbon emissions through global wind farm program
GL
04/15WORLDLINE : Preparatory documents relating to the Combined General Meeting to be..
AQ
04/11ATOS : distinguished as “Specialized IoT Partner” by Google Cloud
PU
04/08ATOS : EENA Conference 2019
PU
04/07ATOS : Google Cloud Next'19
PU
04/04ATOS : and Google Cloud inaugurate unique artificial intelligence lab in France
GL
04/02Statement from Atos
GL
04/02ATOS : Statement from Atos
GL
04/02ATOS : enables digital transformation of Italian energy company Illumia in just ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 803 M
EBIT 2019 1 468 M
Net income 2019 743 M
Debt 2019 2 187 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 13,65
P/E ratio 2020 12,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 9 983 M
Chart ATOS
Duration : Period :
AtoS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 95,1 €
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Breton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Grall Senior Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Élie Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Nicolas Bazire Independent Director
Pasquale Antonio Pistorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS30.39%11 281
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION27.69%123 789
ACCENTURE26.91%119 981
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.61%115 230
VMWARE, INC.37.88%77 602
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.20%70 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About