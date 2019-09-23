Log in
Atos recognized as most sustainable company in the IT services industry

09/23/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Atos is ranked No.1 on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World & Europe) and wins Gold in the EcoVadis ranking

Paris, 23 September 2019Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it is ranked Number 1 in the IT and software services sector in the DJSI World and Europe indexes. The Group has also recently been rewarded a "Gold" by EcoVadis for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Atos #1 DJSI World and Europe

In 2019, Atos has maintained its leadership position in the IT and software services sector by leading the ranking for the second year running in this global study based on the annual assessment of 3,500 listed companies. With an overall score of 82 points out of 100 – an improvement of 4 points compared to 2018 - Atos ranks first in its industry among 65 other global IT companies. Atos demonstrates excellence in its performance in the 3 categories evaluated: environment, economy and social, with, for the first time, the best industry score for the social and environment dimensions.

 

EcoVadis: Atos rewarded again with "Gold"

Atos was also awarded the "Gold" level by EcoVadis in September 2019 for its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance assessment. With a best score ever of 80/100, the Group ranks in the Top 1% of companies evaluated in all categories: environment, workplace practices, fair business practices and management of its own supply chains. Atos also supports its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility by using EcoVadis to ensure that its top 250 suppliers are assessed on their CSR performance.

Thierry Breton, Chairman & CEO of Atos, commented: "Atos' extra-financial performance in corporate social responsibility is once again recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World & Europe and EcoVadis. This dual recognition reflects our commitment to an integrated approach that engages our company, our employees, our customers and our suppliers, in our contribution to society and the environments in which we operate around the world. This approach is rooted in our daily lives and has been enshrined in our bylaws since earlier this year with the integration of our ‘Raison d'être’”.

We congratulate Atos for being included in the DJSI World & Europe. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – which has had a record corporate interest in the SAM CSA, reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices," says Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM.

Online versions of our 2018 reports are available here

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:
Terence Zakka | terence.zakka@atos.net | +33 1 73 26 40 76 | @Mr_Zakka


Attachment

Primary Logo


