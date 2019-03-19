Log in
Atos : secures Smart Meter data with a "security by design" approach

0
03/19/2019 | 06:35am EDT

Paris, March 19, 2019

In 2009 the European Union set a target for Member States to install a minimum of 80% of smart meters by 2020[1]. These meters allow real-time measurement of electricity consumption and transmit the collected data to the grid operator.

When installing smart meters, it is essential to be able to guarantee to consumers that their data is well protected (integrity, confidentiality) while at the same time respecting their privacy and related legislation.

Atos was selected by a Group of local electricity and gas distributors[2] to ensure the security of smart meter data through encryption.

Thanks to its innovative 'security by design' approach, Atos ensures security as close to the data as possible, directly in the hardware. All data collected, at every stage of the process, are encrypted using a set of encryption keys which are managed by Crypt2pay Hardware Security Modules (HSM). These HSM are also installed on the meter manufacturer side.

Crypt2pay also guarantees that secure keys can be exchanged between ecosystem players, thereby avoiding any compromise. It also includes key management functions to meet the needs of all distribution system operators.

In addition, by joining forces with the various partners, manufacturers and publishers involved in the project, Atos ensures end-to-end security from smart meters to data processing servers.

***

Specific features of the Atos solution:

  • Compliance with G3-PLC, Gazpar and DLMS/COSEM standards
  • Scalable solution capable of supporting millions of smart meters
  • More information on the HSM Crypt2pay solution: check the dedicated webpage

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, Unify and Worldline. Atos is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Lucie Duchateau│ lucie.duchateau@atos.net │+33(0) 7 62 85 35 10

[1] European directive 2009/72/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 July 2009 concerning common rules for the internal market in electricity and repealing Directive 2003/54/EC

[2] The group of local electricity and gas distributors is made up of ELD ('Entreprises Locales de Distribution', Local Distribution Companies) mainly located in France, Monaco and Belgium, which covers a scope of just over 1 million meters to be deployed in the long term.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 10:34:04 UTC
