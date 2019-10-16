Atos signs major contract with Bayer to provide global Digital Workplace Services

Log in
10/16/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Paris, October 16 2019

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has signed a major contract with German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer, in which Atos will implement and deliver Digital Workplace Services for Bayer globally. The contract has a term of five years with multiple extension options.

By utilizing Atos’ leading Digital Workplace solutions, Bayer employees across the globe will benefit from harmonized, faster, simplified and omni-channel services, underpinned by modern device management, high levels of automation and interactive technology, as well as a continuous, proactive service experience from a single provider.

Atos will deliver global support for Bayer in 91 countries for approximately 130,000 workstations. The partnership scope includes several aspects of workplace management including service desk, workplace services such as networks, printers and mobile device management, as well as improved on-site support through its new partnership with computer services company Computacenter.

"Bayer and Atos already have a long-standing partnership, in the management of employee workplaces and other innovative fields such as our pilot project for the use of quantum computing in medical research with RWTH Aachen" says Eric Grall, Senior Executive VP - Head of Global Operations at Atos. "We are therefore very familiar with Bayer’s current plans to develop the digital workplace of the future. We are very excited to take this next step in our cooperation.”

"The cooperation with Atos is part of our transformation program," says Daniel Hartert, Chief Information Officer at Bayer. "Atos taking over workplace services is a first step for Bayer towards a new ratio of internal and external IT delivery. Our intention is to focus our internal services more on differentiating IT activities for our businesses. Standardized services like workplace can be more efficiently provided by specialized external partners. This will help us to turn Bayer into a digitally transformed organization, which will contribute to the success of our Life Science businesses in the areas of health and nutrition."

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contacts:

Germany: Stefan Pieper | Stefan.pieper@atos.net |Tel: +49-1784686875

Global: Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
