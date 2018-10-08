Log in
News

AtoS : Airbus and Atos awarded major cyber security contract to protect key EU institutions

10/08/2018 | 04:48am EDT
  • Airbus as leader of the consortium, partnering with Atos as coprime, have won a six-year framework contract
  • Main EU Institutions services and agencies to benefit from cutting-edge cyber technology


Munich, Paris, 8 October 2018 - Airbus Defence and Space, through its Airbus CyberSecurity unit and partnering with Atos as coprime entity, have been selected by the Council of the European Union to provide cyber security expertise, products, services and solutions to help protect the IT systems of 17 European institutions, services and agencies.

This framework contract makes the consortium, in which Airbus Defence and Space acts as the lead company, the preferred provider of cyber security solutions for key European institutions for a minimum period of six years. European institutions will be able to implement a co-ordinated and upgraded cyber protection solution for all 17 entities, which include highly automated surveillance, warning detection and response, training, and studies to develop a cyber security roadmap to tackle future cyber threats.

"This is a landmark agreement for us in the area of cyber security. The EU's decision to award Airbus CyberSecurity such a critical cyber protection contract is a strong endorsement of our capability and expertise. Cyber Security is a growing area of concern for many institutions in the era of digitalisation", said Dirk Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defence and Space.

Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer for Big Data & Security at Atos, added: "This is a key step forward in our strategic partnership with Airbus Defence and Space to protect such vital organisations, while enabling Europe to develop a European Cyber Defence strategy."

The experts from the consortium will provide on-site threat analysis for the European authorities and response schemes to attacks, enabling them to respond effectively and rapidly to these risks. In addition, the consortium will be responsible for raising the awareness of all European institution employees to cyber threats and provide cyber security training courses.

Meet the Atos experts at the Assises de la Sécurité tradeshow in Monaco from October 10 - 13 on booth #130.

***

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media contacts

Atos
Lucie Duchateau +33 7 62 85 35 10 lucie.duchateau@atos.net
Sylvie Raybaud +33 6 95 91 96 71 sylvie.raybaud@atos.net         

Airbus
Ambra Canale +34 689 66 94 02  ambra.canale@airbus.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ATOS via Globenewswire
