Atos Annual General Meeting of June 16, 2020 to be held behind closed doors

Paris, May 25, 2020 – In the context of health emergency linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, and in order to protect the health and the safety of its employees and shareholders, the Atos SE Board of Directors decided, during its meeting held on May 22, 2020, to hold the Annual General Meeting of June 16, 2020 behind closed doors.

In accordance with the measures adopted by the French government to limit the spread of COVID-19, in particular ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 regarding the holding of the general meetings, the Annual General Meeting will be exceptionally held at the company registered offices, without the physical presence of shareholders, on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 2 p.m..

No admission card (“carte d’admission”) will be issued. Shareholders are invited to vote in advance or to grant a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting:

By logging on the Votaccess secure platform before 3 p.m. on Monday June 15, 2020 (Paris time),

Or by sending back by mail the voting form duly completed and signed before Friday June 12, 2020.

Shareholders can also grant a proxy to a third party; these proxies will be processed in accordance with article 6 of the decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020.

In order for the General Meeting to remain a special opportunity for dialogue between the management and the shareholders of the Company, the General Meeting will be webcasted on the Company’s website and available for replay in the section dedicated to the General Meeting.

As the General Meeting will be held behind closed doors, the shareholders are invited to send their questions in writing along with a share account registration certificate, preferably by email (assemblee.generale@atos.net) before the General Meeting and no later than June 10, 2020. It will not be possible to ask questions orally, amend resolutions or propose new resolutions during the meeting.

All technical details regarding participation in the General Meeting will be disclosed in the convening notice on Friday May 29, 2020 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the updates in the section of the website dedicated to the General Meeting: https://atos.net/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.





