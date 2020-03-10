AtoS : Positioned as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services in both Europe and North America

Log in
03/10/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Paris, March 10 2020 Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe1 and its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America2, based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. This is the fourth consecutive year Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe report, and the third year in the North America report.

With its Atos Digital Workplace offering, Atos proposes a comprehensive set of products and services to accelerate, change and transform the employee experience, delivered through an enhanced partnership ecosystem.

“We are pleased to be recognized again by Gartner for our position as a leader in Managed Workplace Services in both Europe and North America. To us, this reflects our commitment to transforming workplace experiences, driven by the expertise of our 15,000-strong team of Workplace experts worldwide,” said Jo Debecker, Head of Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. “Atos is focused on delivering end-to-end solution to a broad range of organizations and user personas, and helping customers with today’s workplace challenges, including managing different ecosystems and adapting to changing workstyles.”

This Magic Quadrant evaluated 17 service providers based on their abilities to deliver Managed Workplace Services across Europe, and 20 service providers in the North America-focused report.

Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau



[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe, February 2020
2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, February 2020




Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 11 938 M
EBIT 2020 1 245 M
Net income 2020 634 M
Finance 2020 24,1 M
Yield 2020 2,85%
P/E ratio 2020 9,94x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 6 391 M
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 91,25  €
Last Close Price 58,54  €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Breton Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Proust Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS SE-21.23%7 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.11%104 663
ACCENTURE-22.06%104 209
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.09%99 592
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.66%65 160
VMWARE, INC.-22.83%45 718
