AtoS : Postponement of Atos' 2020 Analyst Day

Paris, April 2, 2020 - Due to the exceptional circumstances linked to the Covid-19 epidemic and the associated logistics constraints the Group has decided to postpone the Analyst Day initially scheduled on April 22 and 23, 2020.

A new date will be announced for the Analyst Day at the earliest convenience.

As a reminder the Group will publish its Q1 revenue on April 22d, 2020.

