AtoS : Postponement of Atos' 2020 Annual General Meeting

04/01/2020 | 02:00am EDT

  

Paris, April 1, 2020 - Due to the exceptional circumstances linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, and to ensure effective participation of shareholders, the Board of Directors, which met yesterday, has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting initially scheduled on May 14, 2020 to June 26, 2020.

Other arrangements for the Annual General Meeting will be announced as soon as possible.

 ****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Gilles Arditti
+33 1 73 26 00 66
gilles.arditti@atos.net

Attachment

