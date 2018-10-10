AtoS : launches new network encryption solution to protect sensitive communications

Monaco, Assises de la sécurité, October 10, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces today the launch of its new range of IP network encryption solutions, Trustway IP Protect. This 100% European solution, assembles the most advanced security features to enable businesses to effectively protect themselves against the theft of sensitive data.

The Trustway IP Protect range offers more power as well as optimal processing ability. This facilitates the daily management of data over multi-gigabit networks. Using new appliances developed by Atos, complex solution architectures are no longer required, making the installation and operations process easier, and thereby reducing the costs.

Atos' new generation encryptions also comply with the latest standards and regulations in place, both at European level and on an international scale.

The Trustway IP Protect range also has the following benefits:

Scalability , and compatibility with previous versions - enabling the deployment and operation of thousands of devices,

, and compatibility with previous versions - enabling the deployment and operation of thousands of devices, Easy implementation through a plug & play design and ease of use,

and ease of use, Centralized administration , with simple and effective management,

, with simple and effective management, Audit abilities of the established security policy

"With Trustway IP Protect, our new range of encryptions, we offer our customers the highest level of privacy to protect their data on all networks, even the most sensitive ones,'' says René Martin, Director of the Trustway Business Unit at Atos

Atos is the European leader in security services, an expert in data protection, and has a team of more than 5,000 security specialists as well as a network of 14 Security Operation Centers (SOCs) across the world. The company integrates the best technologies and offers a complete portfolio of security solutions to assist its clients to fight off threats of the highest standard.

Meet Atos experts at the Assises de la Sécurité tradeshow in Monaco from October 10 - 13 on booth #130.

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 120,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 13 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions through its Digital Transformation Factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry.

