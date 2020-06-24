Log in
Atos: Buyback program limited to 445,000 shares

06/24/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Buyback program
limited to 445,000 shares

Paris, June 24, 2020 - Atos SE hereby announces the implementation as from June 24, 2020 of an irrevocable mandate with an independent financial services provider, for the purpose of buying back its shares up to a maximum of 445,000 shares until July 24, 2020 at the latest, for a maximum purchase price of € 120 per share in accordance with the 22nd resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of June 16, 2020. These shares are intended to be delivered to beneficiaries of performance shares, share purchase plans or other long-term incentive plans.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Gilles Arditti
+33 1 73 26 00 66
gilles.arditti@atos.net

Attachment

