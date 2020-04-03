Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS SE    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVID-19: Atos and the City of Vienna implement system for digital epidemic management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:48am EDT
    
 
logo_atos
  
Press release
 


COVID-19: Atos and the City of Vienna implement system for digital epidemic management

Vienna, Austria; Paris, France – April 3 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been commissioned by the Vienna City Council Department 15, the Health Service of the City of Vienna, to develop and implement an Epidemic Management System (EMS) to support the control of the spread of infectious diseases. Due to the ongoing current COVID-19 crisis, EpiSYS, a digital platform, which stores and manages all patient data and data related to the virus - including tracking and tracing patient incident reports, in real-time – will be made available to other municipalities and provinces in Austria by the end of the week.

EpiSYS – A clear and efficient Epidemic Management System
EpiSYS has been in operation since early March to help manage the current epidemic. It enables healthcare professionals (doctors, healthcare workers, nurses etc and those working on the administrative side) identify relevant patients, view and add to patient data, and learn and find out about various case definitions and the current virus, all in real-time. Built on an initial management system, created by Atos in 2015, it has since been updated, enhanced and adapted to support the current COVID-19 virus.

One of the biggest advantages of the system is that all processes - from the first symptom of an illness, to the coordination of all necessary measures and communication between the various people involved - are supported and automatically documented. In addition, contact tracking allows all those involved, including those in the immediate environment of the person affected by the illness, to be recorded in detail.

System to be expanded for use across Austria
EpiSYS is now available to be used by other local authorities. It can be individually modified and expanded as required, and quickly and easily synchronised with Austria’s central government’s EMS system.

"EpiSYS provides us with an efficient epidemic management system that gives us a precise overview of the epidemiological situation and is used as a basis for strategic decisions in the COVID-19 crisis," said Birgit Fyktas, Medical Crisis Management/State Medical Directorate Vienna, MA 15.

"In these challenging times, the importance of using digital solutions is becoming apparent - whether to stay in touch with family and friends, to keep businesses running, or to relieve those people who are currently doing their best around the clock to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. On behalf of the entire Atos Group, I thank them for their tireless efforts. Their commitment protects us all and gives hope", adds Johann Martin Schachner, CEO, Atos in Austria

Atos will continue to work together on the expansion of the eHealth platform, which was created as part of the ICT strategy of the City of Vienna. This platform also includes the vaccination management system ImpfSYS.
To read our expert’s insights in the topic, go to our latest blog post: Data in the Fight Against Infectious Diseases.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 |

TWT
@laurajanefau

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATOS SE
04:48aCOVID-19 : Atos and the City of Vienna implement system for digital epidemic man..
GL
04/02ATOS : Postponement of Atos' 2020 Analyst Day
GL
04/01Atos enables European Parliament to become first European institution live on..
GL
04/01ATOS : Update on share buybacks
GL
04/01ATOS : Postponement of Atos' 2020 Annual General Meeting
GL
03/27ATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
03/23ATOS : presents the results of SHAR-Q, the European project for the optimization..
PU
03/23ATOS : Buyback program limited to 660,000 shares
GL
03/12Atos on track with Network Rail private cloud upgrade contract
GL
03/10ATOS : Positioned as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workpla..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 11 667 M
EBIT 2020 1 160 M
Net income 2020 551 M
Finance 2020 97,9 M
Yield 2020 2,55%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 6 494 M
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 84,27  €
Last Close Price 59,62  €
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS SE-19.78%7 390
ACCENTURE-25.79%104 001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-17.93%98 551
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED-0.61%90 999
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-23.92%59 012
VMWARE, INC.-22.13%50 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group