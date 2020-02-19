Log in
New Leadership Team in Atos

02/19/2020 | 01:43am EST

Paris, February 19, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces its new Group Management Committee replacing the former Group Executive Committee. These changes reflect the transformation, initiated in 2020, aimed at reshaping the Group’s portfolio of offerings, reinforcing its go-to-market approach and setting-up an Industry-led organization.

Effective today, in addition to Elie Girard, CEO, the Atos Group Management Committee is formed by:

  • Eric Grall, Head of Manufacturing and Chief Operating Officer
  • Adrian Gregory, Head of Financial Services & Insurance and Head of Atos|Syntel (supported by Rakesh Khanna, CEO Atos|Syntel)
  • Pierre Barnabé, Head of Public Sector & Defense and Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity
  • Jean-Philippe Poirault, Head of Telecom, Media & Technology and Head of Southern Europe
  • Giuseppe Di Franco, Head of Resources & Services
  • Robert Vassoyan, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences and Head of Unified Communications & Collaboration
  • Simon Walsh, Head of North America
  • Ursula Morgenstern, Head of Central Europe
  • Peter `t Jong, Head of Northern Europe
  • Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Growing Markets and Head of Public & Regional
  • Jo Debecker, Head of Infrastructure & Data Management
  • Enguerrand de Pontevès, Head of Performance
  • Uwe Stelter, Chief Financial Officer
  • Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer and Head of CSR
  • Paul Peterson, Head of Human Resources
  • Sophie Proust, Chief Technology Officer
  • Alexandre Menais, General Secretary
  • Gilles Arditti, Head of Investor Relations and Internal Audit
  • Marc Meyer, Head of Executives and Head of Marketing & Communications

Elie Girard, CEO, said:Composed of the Heads of the newly created Industries and Regional Business Units (RBUs), as well as the Heads of Divisions and Heads of Functions, the Group Management Committee's role is to execute the Group strategy and to ensure value is delivered to our customers, and to all our stakeholders. The team will be fully focused on delivering Spring, the Group’s Industry approach, developing and attracting the highest level of expertise in each Industry, reshaping its portfolio of offerings and go-to-market, to serve our customers even better and drive our culture of customer obsession even further .”

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:
Sylvie Raybaud – sylvie.raybaud@atos.net - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
