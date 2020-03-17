DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous

ATOSS Software AG: Coronavirus: ATOSS is prepared, Q1 business development so far pleasing



17.03.2020 / 08:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Coronavirus: ATOSS is prepared, Q1 business development so far pleasing



Munich, 17.03.2020. ATOSS Software AG, with headquarters in Munich and offices at eleven further locations in Germany and Europe, is prepared for the spreading of the coronavirus. The Management Board has been intensively concerned since the beginning of February with the new COVID 19 virus and its effects on businesses and the economy. A dedicated emergency team is keeping the staff regularly informed and passing on detailed reports on the hygiene and behavioral recommendations issued by the Robert Koch Institute. The company is ensuring that these are adhered to with the greatest of care at all locations. Internal meetings are as far as possible being held digitally, business travel and event participations are subject to critical review and reduced to a necessary minimum. The currently applicable emergency plan for COVID-19 ensures that with immediate effect all employees are able to carry out their duties either by working from home or via a "split organization". The object of these measures is to maintain the orderly course of business with as little interruption as possible under difficult circumstances, and offer customers the highest possible service levels.

Until today the first quarter 2020 shows a significant increase in order intake for software licenses year on year. Again it shows: Workforce management has massive potential, especially in times of crisis. In volatile markets solutions for tailor made workforce scheduling are essential to coordinate short time work, as well as for the reduction and flexibilisation of working hours. In fact, ATOSS was able to continue its growth path with an accelerated order intake during the last large financial market crisis 2008/2009. Besides, the resilience of the business model is underpinned by the high share of recurring revenues owed to the cloud transformation.

The ATOSS Management Board and the emergency team will continue to monitor the situation closely and inform regularly regarding the latest developments at the company.

ATOSS

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether conventional time management, mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution - both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the very highest level of functionality, browser-based high-end technology and platform independence. With more than 8,000 customers in 42 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, Stadt Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com