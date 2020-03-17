Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ATOSS Software AG    AOF   DE0005104400

ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

(AOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATOSS Software AG: Coronavirus: ATOSS is prepared, Q1 business development so far pleasing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous
ATOSS Software AG: Coronavirus: ATOSS is prepared, Q1 business development so far pleasing

17.03.2020 / 08:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coronavirus: ATOSS is prepared, Q1 business development so far pleasing

Munich, 17.03.2020. ATOSS Software AG, with headquarters in Munich and offices at eleven further locations in Germany and Europe, is prepared for the spreading of the coronavirus. The Management Board has been intensively concerned since the beginning of February with the new COVID 19 virus and its effects on businesses and the economy. A dedicated emergency team is keeping the staff regularly informed and passing on detailed reports on the hygiene and behavioral recommendations issued by the Robert Koch Institute. The company is ensuring that these are adhered to with the greatest of care at all locations. Internal meetings are as far as possible being held digitally, business travel and event participations are subject to critical review and reduced to a necessary minimum. The currently applicable emergency plan for COVID-19 ensures that with immediate effect all employees are able to carry out their duties either by working from home or via a "split organization". The object of these measures is to maintain the orderly course of business with as little interruption as possible under difficult circumstances, and offer customers the highest possible service levels.

Until today the first quarter 2020 shows a significant increase in order intake for software licenses year on year. Again it shows: Workforce management has massive potential, especially in times of crisis. In volatile markets solutions for tailor made workforce scheduling are essential to coordinate short time work, as well as for the reduction and flexibilisation of working hours. In fact, ATOSS was able to continue its growth path with an accelerated order intake during the last large financial market crisis 2008/2009. Besides, the resilience of the business model is underpinned by the high share of recurring revenues owed to the cloud transformation.

The ATOSS Management Board and the emergency team will continue to monitor the situation closely and inform regularly regarding the latest developments at the company.

ATOSS

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether conventional time management, mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution - both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the very highest level of functionality, browser-based high-end technology and platform independence. With more than 8,000 customers in 42 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, Stadt Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com


ATOSS Software AG

Christof Leiber / Member of the Management Board
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100
investor.relations@atoss.com 		 

17.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 998873

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998873  17.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=998873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
04:05aATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Coronavirus: ATOSS is prepared, Q1 business development so f..
EQ
03/16CORONAVIRUS : ATOSS is prepared for a pandemic
PU
03/04ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : ATOSS plans share split following an increase in capital
EQ
03/03ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : annual earnings release
01/31ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Strong growth and profitability in 14th record year in succe..
EQ
01/27ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : ATOSS raises dividend rate
EQ
2019ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2019ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Change to the Supervisory Board - ATOSS readies itself for t..
EQ
2019ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Growth in cloud business continues unabated - Management Boa..
EQ
2019ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Outstanding business developments in the first half of the y..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 82,1 M
EBIT 2020 22,7 M
Net income 2020 15,5 M
Finance 2020 31,4 M
Yield 2020 2,53%
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,24x
EV / Sales2021 4,51x
Capitalization 461 M
Chart ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
ATOSS Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 176,00  €
Last Close Price 116,00  €
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas F. J. Obereder Chief Executive Officer
Moritz Emanuel Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Leiber Chief Financial Office
Boris Baginsky Director-Technology, Research & Development
Andreas Koller Director-Product, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG-19.16%515
ORACLE CORPORATION-19.37%151 151
SAP AG-25.40%122 221
INTUIT INC.-14.70%68 053
SERVICENOW INC.-5.98%54 600
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.1.52%19 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group