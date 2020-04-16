Log in
ATOSS Software AG: Excellent business developments in Q1 2020

04/16/2020 | 03:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
ATOSS Software AG: Excellent business developments in Q1 2020

16-Apr-2020 / 09:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATOSS Software AG: Excellent business developments in Q1 2020

- Sales revenues grow by 17 percent

- Software revenues up by 9 percent

- Recurring revenues climb to 77 percent as a share of software income

- EBIT margin stands at around 26 percent

- Outlook for 2020 updated to take the estimated effects of the corona crisis into account

Munich, April 16, 2020

Provisional figures show that ATOSS Software AG can look back on record figures for the first quarter.

Once again, in Q1 2020, the Munich-based workforce management specialist has successfully continued the strong business growth recorded in the previous year. Overall sales increased by a substantial 17 percent to stand at EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 16.9 million). Software revenues were up by 9 percent in total relative to the previous year to reach EUR 11.8 million (previous year: EUR 10.8 million). Due in particular to the development in the cloud business, the proportion of recurring revenues rose significantly by 8 percent relative to the year before to reach 77 percent (previous year: 69 percent). Within the revenues from software, only on-premises licenses showed a decline relative to the preceding year, slipping to EUR 2.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.4 million).

The development in the order situation was particularly impressive under the current circumstances. While orders on hand for software licenses more than doubled as of 31.03.2020, reaching EUR 11.0 million (previous year: EUR 5.0 million), ATOSS recorded double-digit growth of 78 percent in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), the key figure that is essential in directing the cloud business area, which climbed to EUR 9.8 million (previous year: EUR 5.5 million). ARR represents the turnover generated by the company over the next 12 months on the basis of current monthly cloud usage fees applicable as of the qualifying date.

In view of these highly gratifying business developments, the company again anticipates a substantial improvement in operating profits (EBIT) over the prior year figures, with an EBIT margin of around 26 percent. The company will publish further details on April 27, 2020 as part of its Q1 quarterly announcement.

Based on the excellent order situation as of 31.03.2020, characterized by the particularly strong order book for software licenses and a high share of recurring revenues, despite the current circumstances the company keeps an overall sales target of around EUR 80 million for the year 2020 (previous year: EUR 71.4 million). Given the economic effects of the corona crisis, ATOSS expects to see a temporary moderate deceleration in orders in Q2, which, however, should be followed by an improvement in Q3 and a return largely to normal conditions in Q4. Against this background, the company now anticipates a full-year EBIT margin of approx. 25 percent.

The complete figures for the 1st quarter of 2020 will be published on April 27, 2020.

 

Contact

ATOSS Software AG

Christof Leiber / Member of the Management Board
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100
investor.relations@atoss.com

16-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com
Internet: www.atoss.com
ISIN: DE0005104400
WKN: 510440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1022789

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1022789  16-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1022789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
