Municg, 31. January 2020

According to provisional figures, ATOSS Software AG is once again able to report exceptionally strong results with new records for sales and earnings. Overall, sales rose by 14 percent year-on-year, climbing to EUR 71.4 million. The workforce management specialist from Munich also increased earnings again in spite of making considerable investments in the future. Operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 19.3 million represented double-digit growth, exceeding the previous year's already strong performance by a considerable increase of 14 percent. Against the backdrop of an excellent order book with consistently strong demand for cloud solutions, the Management Board expects the growth and success story to continue in the present fiscal year.