ATOSS Software AG    AOF   DE0005104400

ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

(AOF)
ATOSS Software : Soft­ware AG post­pones the date of the 2020 AGM

03/23/2020 | 09:25am EDT

Municg, 31. January 2020

According to provisional figures, ATOSS Software AG is once again able to report exceptionally strong results with new records for sales and earnings. Overall, sales rose by 14 percent year-on-year, climbing to EUR 71.4 million. The workforce management specialist from Munich also increased earnings again in spite of making considerable investments in the future. Operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 19.3 million represented double-digit growth, exceeding the previous year's already strong performance by a considerable increase of 14 percent. Against the backdrop of an excellent order book with consistently strong demand for cloud solutions, the Management Board expects the growth and success story to continue in the present fiscal year.

ATOSS Software AG published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 13:24:04 UTC
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG-18.12%500
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.84%143 961
SAP AG-24.15%116 304
INTUIT INC.-22.94%52 577
SERVICENOW INC.-9.78%48 342
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.25%17 408
