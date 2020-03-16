Coronavirus: ATOSS is prepared for a pandemic

München, 01. October 2019

HENSOLD, the sensor solution provider has now opted for digital workforce management as a cloud-based solution. Within the context of an HR digitalization project, the company will be implementing the ATOSS Staff Efficiency Suite as a cloud solution. Thanks to the seamless integration into existing systems, the HR processes will be consistently optimized, and administrative input reduced to a minimum. In future, by way of intuitive self-services the workforce of around 4,000 employees will be integrated into time and attendance management. The implementation of the workforce management solution is scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2020.