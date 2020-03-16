Log in
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

(AOF)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/16 05:44:50 am
116 EUR   -10.77%
CORONAVIRUS : ATOSS is prepared for a pandemic
PU
03/04ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : ATOSS plans share split following an increase in capital
EQ
03/03ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : annual earnings release
Coronavirus: ATOSS is prepared for a pandemic

03/16/2020

München, 01. October 2019

HENSOLD, the sensor solution provider has now opted for digital workforce management as a cloud-based solution. Within the context of an HR digitalization project, the company will be implementing the ATOSS Staff Efficiency Suite as a cloud solution. Thanks to the seamless integration into existing systems, the HR processes will be consistently optimized, and administrative input reduced to a minimum. In future, by way of intuitive self-services the workforce of around 4,000 employees will be integrated into time and attendance management. The implementation of the workforce management solution is scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2020.

Disclaimer

ATOSS Software AG published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:21:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 82,1 M
EBIT 2020 22,7 M
Net income 2020 15,5 M
Finance 2020 31,4 M
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,91x
EV / Sales2021 5,10x
Capitalization 517 M
Technical analysis trends ATOSS SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 176,00  €
Last Close Price 130,00  €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas F. J. Obereder Chief Executive Officer
Moritz Emanuel Zimmermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Leiber Chief Financial Office
Boris Baginsky Director-Technology, Research & Development
Andreas Koller Director-Product, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOSS SOFTWARE AG-9.41%573
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.53%153 743
SAP AG-22.98%122 221
INTUIT INC.-0.26%68 053
SERVICENOW INC.1.90%54 600
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-2.35%19 434
