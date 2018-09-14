SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2018 / The Groundwork Forum Podcast aims to bring together leaders from all disciplines all over the world to join its Global Community to consider new perspectives on key issues; to create a powerful, global network in order to strengthen the influence throughout the world; to draw up innovative and concrete action plans to encourage contribution to society; and to promote diversity in the business world.

The most recent Groundwork Forum Podcast Episode features an interview with Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ: ATOS) CEO Steven Quay MD, Ph.D. that is titled "What Is Gynecomastia?" According to the Mayo Clinic, Gynecomastia is a condition that affects 25% of men in the U.S. between the ages of 50-69, or approximately 10 million men.

Dr. Quay is the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ: ATOS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. Dr. Quay is certified in Anatomic Pathology with the American Board of Pathology, completed both an internship and residency in anatomic pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital, and is a former faculty member of the Department of Pathology, Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Quay is a named inventor on 87 U.S. patents, 130 pending U.S. patent applications, and is named inventor on patents covering five pharmaceutical products that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) reported preliminary results from its Phase 1 dose- escalation study of its proprietary topical Endoxifen in male subjects on Thursday. All objectives were reported to have been successfully met. Dr. Steven C. Quay, CEO, and President of Atossa stated, ?Based on these positive preliminary results, we are advancing our topical Endoxifen into a Phase 2 study to reduce gynecomastia in men starting prostate cancer therapy. We anticipate retaining a clinical research organization to manage that study in the fourth quarter of 2018." Read Full Story.

Based in San Francisco the Groundwork Forum is hosted by John Heerdink, Managing Director of Vista Partners LLC. The Groundwork Forum is released periodically and is available for free at https://www.vistapglobal.com/groundwork-forum/. Fans of the podcast can contact inquiries@vistapglobal.com via email or provide feedback and ideas for the podcast.

Founded in 2005, Vista Partners LLC ("Vista") is a California Registered Investment Advisor based in San Francisco. Vista delivers timely and relevant insights via the website: www.vistapglobal.com with daily stories, weekly market updates, monthly macroeconomic newsletters, The Groundwork Forum Podcast and Vista's proprietary equity and market research to help you stay informed and stay competitive. Vista's mission is to invest partner capital while arming investors with a comprehensive global financial perspective across all market sectors. Vista also seeks to provide select issuers with actionable advice regarding fundamental development, corporate governance, and capital market directives.

