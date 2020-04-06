Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atreca, Inc.    BCEL

ATRECA, INC.

(BCEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atreca Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Event
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Panel time: 12:45 p.m. EDT

19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Presentation time: 2:50 p.m. EDT

Live webcasts of each event can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at ir.atreca.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumor. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Contacts
Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
info@atreca.com

Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251
agray@atreca.com

Media:
Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390
sseapy@w2ogroup.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATRECA, INC.
04:31pAtreca Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
GL
03/11ATRECA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/11Atreca Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
03/11ATRECA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/24Atreca to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference
GL
02/13Atreca Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of ATRC-101 i..
GL
02/07ATRECA : Corporate Presentation February 2020
PU
02/05Atreca Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Merck to Identify Nove..
GL
2019Atreca Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for AT..
GL
2019Atreca to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,21 M
EBIT 2020 -94,5 M
Net income 2020 -98,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,00x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 820x
Capi. / Sales2021 91,0x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart ATRECA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atreca, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRECA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,40  $
Last Close Price 13,51  $
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Orwin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian G. Atwood Chairman
Herbert C. Cross Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Emerling Senior Vice President-Research
Wayne Volkmuth SVP-Informatics & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRECA, INC.-19.07%465
GILEAD SCIENCES20.36%94 124
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.84%61 693
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.38%53 154
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.12%21 017
GENMAB A/S-6.88%13 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group