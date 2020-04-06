Atreca Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Event

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Panel time: 12:45 p.m. EDT

19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Presentation time: 2:50 p.m. EDT

Live webcasts of each event can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at ir.atreca.com . Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumor. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

