Atreca : Corporate Presentation February 2020

Delivering the Potential of Immunotherapy

Corporate Overview

F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 0

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,''

''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will'' or ''would'' or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions, although not all

forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the following: the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, any clinical trials and Investigational New Drug and other regulatory submissions;the initiation, timing, progress and results of collaborations and partnerships; our expectations regarding the activity of our product candidate ATRC-101 or potential future product candidates once administered in a human subject; our ability to identify and develop product candidates for treatment of additional disease indications; our or a potential future collaborator's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of our current or potential future product candidates; and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, technologies, and current or potential future product candidates.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in greater detail in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and may cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time totime, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

This presentation discusses our current and potential future product candidates that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these current or potential future product candidates for the usefor which such product candidates are being studied.

The forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read toindicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

2

Investment Highlights

Discovering and Developing Novel Antibody-based Cancer Immunotherapeutics

Differentiated

Discovery Approach

  • First-moveradvantages in accessing a potentially large and underexploited target space via interrogation of the human active anti-tumor immune response
  • Delivers novel antibodies binding to targets otherwise unlikely discoverable by traditional approaches
  • Scalable and industrialized platform

Large Opportunities

Approach leads to antibodies that bind to "public" tumor targets

Potential treatments for large patient populations across multiple tumor types

Monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target

Lead Candidate:

Demonstrated potent single-agentanti-tumor activity in multiple preclinical solid tumor models

ATRC-101

IND clearance in late 2019 and initiating Phase 1b trial in early 2020

Growing hit library of >1,600 human antibodies that bind to non-autologous tumor tissue preferentially

Pipeline Expansion

Potential for additional product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action

Experienced management team with deep scientific, R&D and operational expertise

Foundational

Excellence

Support from leading institutional investors and SAB

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

3

Our Novel Approach Inverts the Discovery Paradigm

The HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM Tells Us What Is Important

"Responder" with

Interrogation of the

Novel Antibody-Target

Anti-Tumor Immune

Active B Cell Response via

Pairs Yielding

Response

Atreca Discovery Platform

Product Candidates

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

4

Four Fundamental Pillars of Our Discovery Platform

SAMPLE

DIFFERENTIATED

BIOINFORMATICS

INDUSTRIALIZED

ACQUISITION &

WET LAB

TECHNOLOGY

EXPERTISE

REPOSITORY

INFRASTRUCTURE

K N O W L E D G E

E N A B L I N G O U R D I S C O V E R Y P R O C E S S

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

5

The Atreca Platform Delivers

ATRC-101: A Novel Way to Target Cancer

Driver Antigen Engagement

ATRC-101

Antibody

Novel Target

Macrophages

& Novel MOA

Dendritic Cells

T Cells

ATRC-101 Antibody-

Target Complex

Tumor Cell

Pipeline Opportunities

From a Growing Library of >1,600 Antibodies

Single

Specificity

Multiple

Specificities

Activating Fc

Fc + Binding Domain

Fc + Small Molecule

(e.g., T Cell Engager)

(e.g., ADC)

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

6

The Atreca Discovery Platform

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

7

SAMPLE ACQUISITION:

A Diverse and Rapidly Growing Sample Repository

BLOOD SAMPLES FROM MULTIPLE SOURCES

SAMPLES FROM PATIENTS REPRESENTING

OVER 30 DIFFERENT SOLID TUMOR TYPES

Sponsored Clinical Sites

STUDIES DESIGNED TO SUPPORT OUR

DISCOVERY EFFORTS

Repository of Samples

Academic Collaborations

Precisely Suited to

Our Approach

1,300+

400+

GROWING KOL NETWORK

Samples

Donors

Multiple samples collected over time from individual patients enable longitudinal analyses

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

8

REPERTOIRE GENERATION: Immune Repertoire Capture® Enables Robust Analyses of Immune Response

MOLECULAR

BIOINFORMATICS

& CELL BIOLOGY

B Cell Antibodies Generated by Human Immune Responses Typically Over Many Months

ACCURATE

RELEVANT

EFFICIENT

Corrects for sequence

Keeps native antibody

Generates natively paired

error and quantitation bias

chain pairings intact

sequences for 65% of input B cells

Atreca Captures the ACTIVE Immune Response

at the Single-Cell Level

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

9

REPERTOIRE GENERATION:

We Enable New Analyses of the Immune Response

Proprietary Bioinformatics Enables Us to Identify

the Responder Antibodies Most Likely to Target Human Tumor Tissue

Clonal

Family

Renal Cell Carcinoma Patient

Plasmablast Repertoires from Renal Cell

with Clinical Response

Carcinoma Patient with Clinical Response

Before Treatment Course

After Treatment Course

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

10

HIT GENERATION: Growing Library of Antibodies Binding to

"Public" Tumor Targets

~1%

~45%

Selected

Positive

Responder

Wet-Lab Analysis:

Currently >1,600

Antibody Repertoire

Selective Non-Autologous

Antibodies Targeting

Analysis

Tumor Tissue Binding

Non-Autologous Tumor

High Hit Rate and Scalability Promotes Additional Candidate Generation

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

11

TARGET IDENTIFICATION:

Multiple Approaches to Identify Targets of Atreca Antibodies

Peptide Libraries

Protein & Carbohydrate Arrays

et al.

IP / XL and MS

Other Modalities

Portfolio of internal platforms and external collaborations continues to expand

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

12

LEAD GENERATION: Generating Programs from Large Hit Collection Using Multiple Specificities and MOAs

Hits

Activating Fc

Fc + Binding Domain

Fc + Small Molecule

(e.g., T Cell Engager)

(e.g., ADC)

Fv Region

Fc Region

Weaponization

Fv Combinations

Single

Specificity

Multiple

Specificities

Building a Pipeline of Clinical Candidates Utilizing a Wide Range of

Native and scFv Formats and MOAs

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

13

ATRC-101

Phase 1b Trial Initiating in Early 2020

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

14

ATRC-101: A New Way to Target Cancer

Engineered Version of a Patient Antibody Discovered via the Atreca Platform

Lung Adenocarcinoma

ATRC-101*

Patient with

(Binding Lung

Active Anti-Tumor

Adenocarcinoma Tissue

Immune Response

from a Different Patient)

  • First-in-ClassProgram
    • Novel Target
    • Novel MOA
  • Phase 1b clinical trial

commencing early 2020**

  • Enrolling patients with multiple solid tumor cancers, including:
    • NSCLC
    • Breast
    • Ovarian
    • Colorectal
    • Acral Melanoma

*ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc

**Timeline from project initiation to IND clearance substantially reduced vs. examples of traditional drug development - including ipilimumab, nivolumab and pembrolizumab

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

15

ATRC-101 Has Potential to Treat Large Groups of Patients

% of ATRC-101 Reactive* Tumor Samples for Selected Cancers

ATRC-101 Is Selective for

Malignant Tissue

NSCLC (ALL)

65%

N=563

ATRC-101

Squamous

NORMAL

Adenocarcinoma

Adjacent Lung

BREAST (ALL)

65%

N=208

HER2+

BENIGN

HR+HER2-

Breast

HR-HER2- (TNBC)

Fibroadenoma

OVARIAN (ALL)

58%

N=878

Germ Cell

NORMAL

Sex Cord

Adjacent Ovary

Carcinoma

Other

COLORECTAL

57%

N=307

NORMAL

MELANOMA (ALL)

46%

N=70

Adjacent Colon

Mucosal

Cutaneous

NORMAL

Acral

Benign Nevus

ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc

*moderate or greater reactivity with ≥40% of malignant cells estimated positive

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

16

ATRC-101 Antibody Monotherapy Active in Vivo

PBS

ATRC-101 (10 mg/kg)

(n = 15)

(n = 15)

Tumor

Volume

(mm3)

Dosing

Dosing

start

start

Days Post EMT6 Injection

Days Post EMT6 Injection

Control Tumor Growth

Tumor Growth Suppressed

in All Animals

Dosing: 2x per week starting at Day 7 (at randomization)

Last dose: Day 21

ATRC-101 (5 mg/kg)

(n = 20 per group)

ATRC-101

Percent Survival

PBS

Days Post EMT6 Injection

Significant Effect

on Survival

Dosing: 2x per week starting at Day 7 (at randomization)

Last dose: Day 29

ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc

PD-1 Checkpoint Inhibitors Display Only Modest Efficacy in EMT6 Model

ATRC-101 Antibody Monotherapy Also Active in CT26 Model

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

17

ATRC-101: A Novel Way to Target Cancer

Driver Antigen Engagement

Systemic

ATRC-101

Innate Immune Cell Antibody

(e.g., Dendritic Cell)

3

Tumor

Microenvironment

Remodeling

1

T Cells

4

2

5

Tumor Cell

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

Systemically dosed ATRC-101 antibody delivers its tumor antigen to cells of the innate immune system, leading to a remodeling of the tumor microenvironment and an adaptive immune response against tumor

ATRC-101 Antibody-

Target Complex

18

ATRC-101 Preclinical Data Supporting MOA

Change in the Tumor Microenvironment

ATRC-101 dosing increases CD8+ T Cells in EMT6 tumor

PBS

AB0196-mIgG2a

ATRC-101

Cells

* p<0.05

+

** p<0.01

CD8+

CellsT

CD8%

T

+

CD8

PBS

ATRC-101

iNOS+

Macrophages

**

p<0.01

ATRC-101 dosing shifts lymphoid and myeloid populations in

EMT6 tumor

*

p<0.05

*** p<0.001

  • Change Caused by ATRC-101 in Fraction of Total Contributed by Each Cell Type

Studies used antibody having original, non-engineered Fv and a mouse Fc

Requirement for Innate Immune System

ATRC-101 activity requires interactions with innate immune cell FcRs

ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc

ATRC-101 w/ mIgG1 Fc

2500

(10 mg/kg; n = 20)

(10 mg/kg; n = 20)

2000

Tumor

1500

Volume

1000

(mm3)

500

0

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

Days Post EMT6 Injection

Days Post EMT6 Injection

Requirement for Adaptive Immune System

ATRC-101 activity requires CD8+ T Cells

ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc

ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc

Mice WITH CD8+ T cells

Mice WITHOUT CD8+ T cells

(10 mg/kg; n = 10)

(10 mg/kg; n = 10)

Tumor

Volume

(mm3)

Days Post EMT6 Injection

Days Post EMT6 Injection

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

19

ATRC-101 Binds Selectively to a Tumor-Specific Version of a Ribonucleoprotein (RNP) Complex

Polyadenylate-binding Protein

ATRC-101 binds to target reconstituted in vitro

(e.g., PABP-1)

using a single recombinant protein,

Linker

polyadenylate-binding protein 1 (PABP-1), and

MLLE

RRM1

RRM2

RRM3

RRM4

in vitro transcribed poly(A) RNA

PABPs bind poly(A) tails of mRNA molecules and

PABP Bound to mRNA

play a vital role in mRNA biology via facilitating

poly(A) tail

protein-protein interactions

ATRC-101 target complex typically present

mRNA

5'

AnAAA

intracellularly at high concentrations in normal

tissues

RRM2

RRM4

RRM3

Single PABP molecule

MLLE

AAA 3'

RRM1

Target components were identified through experiments involving immunoprecipitation,

crosslinking, RNase treatment and mass spectrometry

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

20

ATRC-101 RNP Complex Presents Extracellularly

  • While RNP complexes are typically considered intracellular, the RNP target of ATRC-101 is also present extracellularly (e.g., as demonstrated by flow cytometry, right)
  • Passive or active mechanisms (e.g., necrosis or secretory autophagy) can lead to externalization of target
  • Precedent for extracellular RNA-binding protein serving as driver antigen in autoimmune diseases

CT26EMT6

Events

Fluorescence

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

21

ATRC-101 Proposed Cellular Mechanism of Action

ATRC-101

RNP

Target

Dendritic Cell

Tumor

Cell

Macrophage

T Cell

  • Systemically delivered ATRC-101 antibody binds to its RNP target in tumor tissue
  • Innate immune cells are activated by the immune complex
  • Activated innate immune cells modify the tumor microenvironment and promote an adaptive immune response
  • Cytotoxic CD8+ T cells enter tumor and attack tumor cells

Tumor-Draining

Tumor

Lymph Node

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

22

Hypothesis: Dual FcR and TLR Activation Delivers Activity

TARGET RNP COMPLEX

(protein + RNA)

ATRC-101

FcR

Tumor Resident /

Local Myeloid Cell

Internalization

Endosomal

Delivery

TLR3 TLR7/8

Signaling

Signaling

  • Cytokine, chemokine, interferon production
  • Other cellular responses
  • Interaction of ATRC-101 Fc with innate immune system (likely myeloid) FcRs required for activity in vivo
  • ATRC-101target on surface of
    tumor cells drives signaling in immune cells via FcγRIIa in vitro
  • Observed remodeling of tumor microenvironment consistent with TLR activation (via RNA)
  • Work in progress to validate

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

23

ATRC-101:Dose-Dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition and Safety Summary

Dose-Dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition and Activity

Phase 1b Dosing

  • Correlation between dose and anti-tumor activity demonstrated in preclinical studies
  • Starting dose in the Phase 1B trial (0.3 mg/kg) approximates (by allometric scaling) the 1 mg/kg dose evaluated in the EMT6 mouse model

Approximate to dose level 1 in Phase 1b study

Safety Studies Summary

Normal Tissue Binding

  • No signal of toxicological significance observed across a wide range of normal human tissues in a GLP tissue cross-reactivity study

In Vivo Safety Assessments

  • Four repeat doses over 4 weeks of up to 100 mg/kg in NHPs were well-tolerated and no definitive safety signals were observed
  • No definitive safety signals observed in repeat dose safety studies in normal and tumor bearing mice (EMT6)

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

24

IND Cleared in late 2019, Phase 1b Initiation Expected in Early 2020

OBJECTIVES

Characterize safety

Measure initial clinical activity

Determine MTD or Phase 2 dose

Characterize potential biomarkers

Retrospectively analyze target expression

MONOTHERAPY ARM

  • Open-label,dose escalation, adaptive 3+3 design
  • ~3x dose increase between cohorts
  • Enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors that demonstrated >50% reactivity to ATRC-101 in preclinical studies, including:
    • Ovarian
    • NSCLC
    • Colorectal
    • Breast
    • Acral Melanoma

30 mg/kg dose

10 mg/kg dose

3 mg/kg dose

1 mg/kg dose

Upon confirmation of

safety in monotherapy

arm, amend IND to

0.3 mg/kg dose

expand dosing in

combination with PD-1

inhibitor and/or select

chemotherapeutics

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

25

ATRC-101 Enhances Anti-PD-1 Activity in Vivo

PBS

Anti-PD-1 (10 mg/kg)

ATRC-101 (2.5 mg/kg)

ATRC-101 + Anti-PD-1

(n = 20)

(n = 20)

(n = 20)

(n = 20)

p=0.000896***

Anti-PD-1 vs. ATRC-101+Anti-PD-1

Anti-PD-1: Dosing 2x per week x 2 weeks (last dose Day 21)

ATRC-101 Antibody: Dosing 2x per week x 3.5 weeks (last dose Day 28)

ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc

ATRC-101 Mechanism of Action Provides Rationale

for Enhanced Activity of Combination

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

26

Future Programs

Multiple Mechanisms of Action

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

27

Multiple Approaches to Pipeline Development

Hits

Activating Fc

Fc + Binding Domain

Fc + Small Molecule

(e.g., T Cell Engager)

(e.g., ADC)

Fv Region

Fc Region

Weaponization

Fv Combinations

Hit Antibody Fv's Screened in Vitro and in Vivo in Drug Format

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

Single

Specificity

Multiple

Specificities

28

Pipeline Development Approaches: T Cell Engagers

Hits

Activating Fc

Fc + Binding Domain

Fc + Small Molecule

(e.g., T Cell Engager)

(e.g., ADC)

Fv Region

Fc Region

Weaponization

Fv Combinations

Single

Specificity

Multiple

Specificities

''Bispecific'' simultaneously activates and directs T

~6% of our hit antibody Fv regions test positive in a

T Cell Engagers

cells to the tumor for cell killing via

single bispecific format in TDCC assays

T cell-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (TDCC)

>375 hit antibodies analyzed

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

29

Atreca Antibodies Direct T Cells to Kill Tumor Cells When Engineered into T Cell Engager Format

T Cell Engagers

Examples of Hit Antibodies with Potent Activity as Bispecifics in Vitro

Percent Cytotoxicity

APN-734479

APN-193348

+ Anti-CD3

+ Anti-CD3

Unmodified

Unmodified

APN-734479

APN-193348

Log[antibody], M

Log[antibody], M

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

30

Pipeline Development Approaches: Toxin Conjugates

Hits

Activating Fc

Fc + Binding Domain

Fc + Small Molecule

(e.g., T Cell Engager)

(e.g., ADC)

Fv Region

Fc Region

Weaponization

Fv Combinations

Single

Specificity

Multiple

Specificities

Toxin-Conjugates

Cellular toxins are conjugated to internalizing tumor

(ADCs)

targeting antibodies to generate cytotoxicity

  • ~2% of our hit antibodies test positive in internalization assays
  • >700 hit antibodies analyzed

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

31

Atreca Antibodies Internalize and Deliver Toxins into Tumor Cells

Toxin-Conjugates (ADCs)

Antibody Internalization into Tumor Cells

Cytotoxic Payload Delivery

APN-062279

APN-895217

Negative

Control

Positive

Control

)

50

10-3

40

x

(Integrated Intensity

Cell Killing

30

20

10

0

(+): Pre-incubated with toxin-conjugated secondary antibody

(-): No pre-incubation with toxin-conjugated secondary antibody

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

32

Multiple Approaches to Pipeline Development

Fv Region

Fc Region

Weaponization

Fv Combinations

Hits

Activating Fc

Fc + Binding Domain

Fc + Small Molecule

(e.g., T Cell Engager)

(e.g., ADC)

Single

Specificity

Multiple

Specificities

Multi-Target

Leverage Hit Library to build antibodies targeting

Enhanced ADCC activity observed over mixture of

Specificity

multiple tumor targets simultaneously

independent antibodies

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

33

Atreca Antibodies Kill Tumor Cells More Potently When Engineered to Possess Specificity for Multiple Targets

Multi-Target Specificity

Examples of Hit Antibodies with Greater ADCC Activity in Vitro as

Multi-Target Bispecifics than as Mixtures

Bispecific

Bispecific

Version

Version

Mixture of

Mixture of

APN-895217

APN-895217

and APN-563049

and APN-766033

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

34

Key Milestones and Financial Overview

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

35

Anticipated Milestones and Financial Overview

Upcoming Milestones

2020

2021

Early 2020: ATRC-101 Phase 1b Trial Initiation

2021: Target IND filing for Second

Product Candidate

  • 2020: Potential Strategic Drug Discovery Partnership

Financial Overview

IPO completed in June 2019 raising $130.8M in net proceeds

Cash, cash equivalents & investments of $201.0M as of September 30, 2019

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

36

Investment Highlights

Discovering and Developing a Novel Class of Antibody-based Cancer Immunotherapeutics

Differentiated

Discovery Approach

  • First-moveradvantages in accessing a potentially large and underexploited target space via interrogation of the human active anti-tumor immune response
  • Delivers novel antibodies binding to targets otherwise unlikely discoverable by traditional approaches
  • Scalable and industrialized platform

Large Opportunities

Approach leads to antibodies that bind to "public" tumor targets

Potential treatments for large patient populations across multiple tumor types

Monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target

Lead Candidate:

Demonstrated potent single-agentanti-tumor activity in multiple preclinical solid tumor models

ATRC-101

IND clearance in late 2019 and initiating Phase 1b trial in early 2020

Growing hit library of >1,600 human antibodies that bind to non-autologous tumor tissue preferentially

Pipeline Expansion

Potential for additional product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action

Experienced management team with deep scientific, R&D and operational expertise

Foundational

Excellence

Support from leading institutional investors and SAB

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

37

Delivering the Potential of Immunotherapy

Corporate Overview

F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 0

NON-CONFIDENTIAL

Atreca Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
