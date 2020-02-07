Atreca : Corporate Presentation February 2020

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,''
Investment Highlights
Discovering and Developing Novel Antibody-based Cancer Immunotherapeutics
Differentiated
Discovery Approach
First-moveradvantages in accessing a potentially large and underexploited target space via interrogation of the human active anti-tumor immune response
Delivers novel antibodies binding to targets otherwise unlikely discoverable by traditional approaches
Scalable and industrialized platform
Large Opportunities
• Approach leads to antibodies that bind to "public" tumor targets
• Potential treatments for large patient populations across multiple tumor types
• Monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target
B Cell Antibodies Generated by Human Immune Responses Typically Over Many Months
ACCURATE
RELEVANT
EFFICIENT
Corrects for sequence
Keeps native antibody
Generates natively paired
error and quantitation bias
chain pairings intact
sequences for 65% of input B cells
Atreca Captures the ACTIVE Immune Response
at the Single-Cell Level
REPERTOIRE GENERATION:
We Enable New Analyses of the Immune Response
Proprietary Bioinformatics Enables Us to Identify
the Responder Antibodies Most Likely to Target Human Tumor Tissue
Clonal
Family
Renal Cell Carcinoma Patient
Plasmablast Repertoires from Renal Cell
with Clinical Response
Carcinoma Patient with Clinical Response
Before Treatment Course
After Treatment Course
HIT GENERATION: Growing Library of Antibodies Binding to
"Public" Tumor Targets
~1%
~45%
Selected
Positive
Responder
Wet-Lab Analysis:
Currently >1,600
Antibody Repertoire
Selective Non-Autologous
Antibodies Targeting
Analysis
Tumor Tissue Binding
Non-Autologous Tumor
High Hit Rate and Scalability Promotes Additional Candidate Generation
TARGET IDENTIFICATION:
Multiple Approaches to Identify Targets of Atreca Antibodies
Peptide Libraries
Protein & Carbohydrate Arrays
et al.
IP / XL and MS
Other Modalities
Portfolio of internal platforms and external collaborations continues to expand
LEAD GENERATION: Generating Programs from Large Hit Collection Using Multiple Specificities and MOAs
Hits
Activating Fc
Fc + Binding Domain
Fc + Small Molecule
(e.g., T Cell Engager)
(e.g., ADC)
Fv Region
Fc Region
Weaponization
Fv Combinations
Single
Specificity
Multiple
Specificities
Building a Pipeline of Clinical Candidates Utilizing a Wide Range of
Native and scFv Formats and MOAs
ATRC-101
Phase 1b Trial Initiating in Early 2020
ATRC-101: A New Way to Target Cancer
Engineered Version of a Patient Antibody Discovered via the Atreca Platform
Lung Adenocarcinoma
ATRC-101*
Patient with
(Binding Lung
Active Anti-Tumor
Adenocarcinoma Tissue
Immune Response
from a Different Patient)
First-in-ClassProgram
Novel Target
Novel MOA
Phase 1b clinical trial
commencing early 2020**
Enrolling patients with multiple solid tumor cancers, including:
NSCLC
Breast
Ovarian
Colorectal
Acral Melanoma
*ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc
**Timeline from project initiation to IND clearance substantially reduced vs. examples of traditional drug development - including ipilimumab, nivolumab and pembrolizumab
ATRC-101 Has Potential to Treat Large Groups of Patients
% of ATRC-101 Reactive* Tumor Samples for Selected Cancers
ATRC-101 Is Selective for
Malignant Tissue
NSCLC (ALL)
65%
N=563
ATRC-101
Squamous
NORMAL
Adenocarcinoma
Adjacent Lung
BREAST (ALL)
65%
N=208
HER2+
BENIGN
HR+HER2-
Breast
HR-HER2- (TNBC)
Fibroadenoma
OVARIAN (ALL)
58%
N=878
Germ Cell
NORMAL
Sex Cord
Adjacent Ovary
Carcinoma
Other
COLORECTAL
57%
N=307
NORMAL
MELANOMA (ALL)
46%
N=70
Adjacent Colon
Mucosal
Cutaneous
NORMAL
Acral
Benign Nevus
ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc
*moderate or greater reactivity with ≥40% of malignant cells estimated positive
ATRC-101 Antibody Monotherapy Active in Vivo
PBS
ATRC-101 (10 mg/kg)
(n = 15)
(n = 15)
Tumor
Volume
(mm3)
Dosing
Dosing
start
start
Days Post EMT6 Injection
Days Post EMT6 Injection
Control Tumor Growth
Tumor Growth Suppressed
in All Animals
Dosing: 2x per week starting at Day 7 (at randomization)
Last dose: Day 21
ATRC-101 (5 mg/kg)
(n = 20 per group)
ATRC-101
Percent Survival
PBS
Days Post EMT6 Injection
Significant Effect
on Survival
Dosing: 2x per week starting at Day 7 (at randomization)
Last dose: Day 29
ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc
PD-1 Checkpoint Inhibitors Display Only Modest Efficacy in EMT6 Model
ATRC-101 Antibody Monotherapy Also Active in CT26 Model
ATRC-101: A Novel Way to Target Cancer
Driver Antigen Engagement
Systemic
ATRC-101
Innate Immune Cell Antibody
(e.g., Dendritic Cell)
3
Tumor
Microenvironment
Remodeling
1
T Cells
4
2
5
Tumor Cell
Systemically dosed ATRC-101 antibody delivers its tumor antigen to cells of the innate immune system, leading to a remodeling of the tumor microenvironment and an adaptive immune response against tumor
ATRC-101 Antibody-
Target Complex
ATRC-101 Preclinical Data Supporting MOA
Change in the Tumor Microenvironment
ATRC-101 dosing increases CD8+ T Cells in EMT6 tumor
PBS
AB0196-mIgG2a
ATRC-101
Cells
* p<0.05
+
** p<0.01
CD8+
CellsT
CD8%
T
+
CD8
PBS
ATRC-101
iNOS+
Macrophages
**
p<0.01
ATRC-101 dosing shifts lymphoid and myeloid populations in
EMT6 tumor
*
p<0.05
*** p<0.001
Change Caused by ATRC-101 in Fraction of Total Contributed by Each Cell Type
Studies used antibody having original, non-engineered Fv and a mouse Fc
Requirement for Innate Immune System
ATRC-101 activity requires interactions with innate immune cell FcRs
ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc
ATRC-101 w/ mIgG1 Fc
2500
(10 mg/kg; n = 20)
(10 mg/kg; n = 20)
2000
Tumor
1500
Volume
1000
(mm3)
500
0
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
Days Post EMT6 Injection
Days Post EMT6 Injection
Requirement for Adaptive Immune System
ATRC-101 activity requires CD8+ T Cells
ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc
ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc
Mice WITH CD8+ T cells
Mice WITHOUT CD8+ T cells
(10 mg/kg; n = 10)
(10 mg/kg; n = 10)
Tumor
Volume
(mm3)
Days Post EMT6 Injection
Days Post EMT6 Injection
ATRC-101 Binds Selectively to a Tumor-Specific Version of a Ribonucleoprotein (RNP) Complex
Polyadenylate-binding Protein
• ATRC-101 binds to target reconstituted in vitro
(e.g., PABP-1)
using a single recombinant protein,
Linker
polyadenylate-binding protein 1 (PABP-1),and
MLLE
RRM1
RRM2
RRM3
RRM4
in vitro transcribed poly(A) RNA
• PABPs bind poly(A) tails of mRNA molecules and
PABP Bound to mRNA
play a vital role in mRNA biology via facilitating
poly(A) tail
protein-protein interactions
• ATRC-101 target complex typically present
mRNA
5'
AnAAA
intracellularly at high concentrations in normal
tissues
RRM2
RRM4
RRM3
Single PABP molecule
MLLE
AAA 3'
RRM1
Target components were identified through experiments involving immunoprecipitation,
crosslinking, RNase treatment and mass spectrometry
ATRC-101 RNP Complex Presents Extracellularly
While RNP complexes are typically considered intracellular, the RNP target of ATRC-101 is also present extracellularly (e.g., as demonstrated by flow cytometry, right)
Passive or active mechanisms (e.g., necrosis or secretory autophagy) can lead to externalization of target
Precedent for extracellular RNA-binding protein serving as driver antigen in autoimmune diseases
CT26EMT6
Events
Fluorescence
ATRC-101 Proposed Cellular Mechanism of Action
ATRC-101
RNP
Target
Dendritic Cell
Tumor
Cell
Macrophage
T Cell
Systemically delivered ATRC-101 antibody binds to its RNP target in tumor tissue
Innate immune cells are activated by the immune complex
Activated innate immune cells modify the tumor microenvironment and promote an adaptive immune response
Cytotoxic CD8+ T cells enter tumor and attack tumor cells
Tumor-Draining
Tumor
Lymph Node
Hypothesis: Dual FcR and TLR Activation Delivers Activity
TARGET RNP COMPLEX
(protein +RNA)
ATRC-101
FcR
Tumor Resident /
Local Myeloid Cell
Internalization
Endosomal
Delivery
TLR3 TLR7/8
Signaling
Signaling
Cytokine, chemokine, interferon production
Other cellular responses
Interaction of ATRC-101 Fc with innate immune system (likely myeloid) FcRs required for activity in vivo
ATRC-101target on surface of
tumor cells drives signaling in immune cells via FcγRIIa in vitro
Observed remodeling of tumor microenvironment consistent with TLR activation (via RNA)
Work in progress to validate
ATRC-101:Dose-Dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition and Safety Summary
Dose-Dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition and Activity
Phase 1b Dosing
Correlation between dose and anti-tumor activity demonstrated in preclinical studies
Starting dose in the Phase 1B trial (0.3 mg/kg) approximates (by allometric scaling) the 1 mg/kg dose evaluated in the EMT6 mouse model
Approximate to dose level 1 in Phase 1b study
Safety Studies Summary
Normal Tissue Binding
No signal of toxicological significance observed across a wide range of normal human tissues in a GLP tissue cross-reactivity study
In Vivo Safety Assessments
Four repeat doses over 4 weeks of up to 100 mg/kg in NHPs were well-tolerated and no definitive safety signals were observed
No definitive safety signals observed in repeat dose safety studies in normal and tumor bearing mice (EMT6)
IND Cleared in late 2019, Phase 1b Initiation Expected in Early 2020
OBJECTIVES
•
Characterize safety
• Measure initial clinical activity
• Determine MTD or Phase 2 dose
•
Characterize potential biomarkers
• Retrospectively analyze target expression
MONOTHERAPY ARM
Open-label,dose escalation, adaptive 3+3 design
~3x dose increase between cohorts
Enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors that demonstrated >50% reactivity to ATRC-101 in preclinical studies, including:
Ovarian
NSCLC
Colorectal
Breast
Acral Melanoma
30 mg/kg dose
10 mg/kg dose
3 mg/kg dose
1 mg/kg dose
Upon confirmation of
safety in monotherapy
arm, amend IND to
0.3 mg/kg dose
expand dosing in
combination with PD-1
inhibitor and/or select
chemotherapeutics
ATRC-101 Enhances Anti-PD-1 Activity in Vivo
PBS
Anti-PD-1 (10 mg/kg)
ATRC-101 (2.5 mg/kg)
ATRC-101 + Anti-PD-1
(n = 20)
(n = 20)
(n = 20)
(n = 20)
p=0.000896***
Anti-PD-1 vs. ATRC-101+Anti-PD-1
Anti-PD-1: Dosing 2x per week x 2 weeks (last dose Day 21)
ATRC-101 Antibody: Dosing 2x per week x 3.5 weeks (last dose Day 28)
ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc
ATRC-101 Mechanism of Action Provides Rationale
for Enhanced Activity of Combination
Future Programs
Multiple Mechanisms of Action
Multiple Approaches to Pipeline Development
Hits
Activating Fc
Fc + Binding Domain
Fc + Small Molecule
(e.g., T Cell Engager)
(e.g., ADC)
Fv Region
Fc Region
Weaponization
Fv Combinations
Hit Antibody Fv's Screened in Vitro and in Vivo in Drug Format
Single
Specificity
Multiple
Specificities
Pipeline Development Approaches: T Cell Engagers
Hits
Activating Fc
Fc + Binding Domain
Fc + Small Molecule
(e.g., T Cell Engager)
(e.g., ADC)
Fv Region
Fc Region
Weaponization
Fv Combinations
Single
Specificity
Multiple
Specificities
''Bispecific'' simultaneously activates and directs T
• ~6% of our hit antibody Fv regions test positive in a
T Cell Engagers
cells to the tumor for cell killing via
single bispecific format in TDCC assays
T cell-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (TDCC)
• >375 hit antibodies analyzed
Atreca Antibodies Direct T Cells to Kill Tumor Cells When Engineered into T Cell Engager Format
T Cell Engagers
Examples of Hit Antibodies with Potent Activity as Bispecifics in Vitro
Percent Cytotoxicity
APN-734479
APN-193348
+ Anti-CD3
+ Anti-CD3
Unmodified
Unmodified
APN-734479
APN-193348
Log[antibody], M
Log[antibody], M
Pipeline Development Approaches: Toxin Conjugates
Hits
Activating Fc
Fc + Binding Domain
Fc + Small Molecule
(e.g., T Cell Engager)
(e.g., ADC)
Fv Region
Fc Region
Weaponization
Fv Combinations
Single
Specificity
Multiple
Specificities
Toxin-Conjugates
Cellular toxins are conjugated to internalizing tumor
(ADCs)
targeting antibodies to generate cytotoxicity
~2% of our hit antibodies test positive in internalization assays
>700 hit antibodies analyzed
Atreca Antibodies Internalize and Deliver Toxins into Tumor Cells
Toxin-Conjugates (ADCs)
Antibody Internalization into Tumor Cells
Cytotoxic Payload Delivery
APN-062279
APN-895217
Negative
Control
Positive
Control
)
50
10-3
40
x
(Integrated Intensity
Cell Killing
30
20
10
0
(+): Pre-incubated with toxin-conjugated secondary antibody
(-): No pre-incubation with toxin-conjugated secondary antibody
Multiple Approaches to Pipeline Development
Fv Region
Fc Region
Weaponization
Fv Combinations
Hits
Activating Fc
Fc + Binding Domain
Fc + Small Molecule
(e.g., T Cell Engager)
(e.g., ADC)
Single
Specificity
Multiple
Specificities
Multi-Target
Leverage Hit Library to build antibodies targeting
• Enhanced ADCC activity observed over mixture of
Specificity
multiple tumor targets simultaneously
independent antibodies
Atreca Antibodies Kill Tumor Cells More Potently When Engineered to Possess Specificity for Multiple Targets
Multi-Target Specificity
Examples of Hit Antibodies with Greater ADCC Activity in Vitro as
Multi-Target Bispecifics than as Mixtures
Bispecific
Bispecific
Version
Version
Mixture of
Mixture of
APN-895217
APN-895217
and APN-563049
and APN-766033
Key Milestones and Financial Overview
Anticipated Milestones and Financial Overview
Upcoming Milestones
2020
2021
•Early 2020: ATRC-101 Phase 1b Trial Initiation
•2021: Target IND filing for Second
Product Candidate
2020: Potential Strategic Drug Discovery Partnership
Financial Overview
•
•
IPO completed in June 2019 raising $130.8M in net proceeds
Cash, cash equivalents & investments of $201.0M as of September 30, 2019
