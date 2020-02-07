Atreca : Corporate Presentation February 2020 0 02/07/2020 | 04:38pm EST Send by mail :

Delivering the Potential of Immunotherapy Corporate Overview F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 0 NON-CONFIDENTIAL In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will'' or ''would'' or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the following: the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, any clinical trials and Investigational New Drug and other regulatory submissions;the initiation, timing, progress and results of collaborations and partnerships; our expectations regarding the activity of our product candidate ATRC-101 or potential future product candidates once administered in a human subject; our ability to identify and develop product candidates for treatment of additional disease indications; our or a potential future collaborator's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of our current or potential future product candidates; and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, technologies, and current or potential future product candidates. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in greater detail in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and may cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time totime, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. This presentation discusses our current and potential future product candidates that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these current or potential future product candidates for the usefor which such product candidates are being studied. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read toindicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. NON-CONFIDENTIAL 2 Investment Highlights Discovering and Developing Novel Antibody-based Cancer Immunotherapeutics Differentiated Discovery Approach First-mover advantages in accessing a potentially large and underexploited target space via interrogation of the human active anti-tumor immune response

advantages in accessing a potentially large and underexploited target space via interrogation of the human active anti-tumor immune response Delivers novel antibodies binding to targets otherwise unlikely discoverable by traditional approaches

Scalable and industrialized platform Large Opportunities • Approach leads to antibodies that bind to "public" tumor targets • Potential treatments for large patient populations across multiple tumor types • Monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target Lead Candidate: • Demonstrated potent single-agentanti-tumor activity in multiple preclinical solid tumor models ATRC-101 • IND clearance in late 2019 and initiating Phase 1b trial in early 2020 • Growing hit library of >1,600 human antibodies that bind to non-autologous tumor tissue preferentially Pipeline Expansion • Potential for additional product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action • Experienced management team with deep scientific, R&D and operational expertise Foundational Excellence • Support from leading institutional investors and SAB NON-CONFIDENTIAL 3 Our Novel Approach Inverts the Discovery Paradigm The HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM Tells Us What Is Important "Responder" with Interrogation of the Novel Antibody-Target Anti-Tumor Immune Active B Cell Response via Pairs Yielding Response Atreca Discovery Platform Product Candidates NON-CONFIDENTIAL 4 Four Fundamental Pillars of Our Discovery Platform SAMPLE DIFFERENTIATED BIOINFORMATICS INDUSTRIALIZED ACQUISITION & WET LAB TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE REPOSITORY INFRASTRUCTURE K N O W L E D G E E N A B L I N G O U R D I S C O V E R Y P R O C E S S NON-CONFIDENTIAL 5 The Atreca Platform Delivers ATRC-101: A Novel Way to Target Cancer Driver Antigen Engagement ATRC-101 Antibody Novel Target Macrophages & Novel MOA Dendritic Cells T Cells ATRC-101 Antibody- Target Complex Tumor Cell Pipeline Opportunities From a Growing Library of >1,600 Antibodies Single Specificity Multiple Specificities Activating Fc Fc + Binding Domain Fc + Small Molecule (e.g., T Cell Engager) (e.g., ADC) NON-CONFIDENTIAL 6 The Atreca Discovery Platform NON-CONFIDENTIAL 7 SAMPLE ACQUISITION: A Diverse and Rapidly Growing Sample Repository BLOOD SAMPLES FROM MULTIPLE SOURCES SAMPLES FROM PATIENTS REPRESENTING OVER 30 DIFFERENT SOLID TUMOR TYPES Sponsored Clinical Sites STUDIES DESIGNED TO SUPPORT OUR DISCOVERY EFFORTS Repository of Samples Academic Collaborations Precisely Suited to Our Approach 1,300+ 400+ GROWING KOL NETWORK Samples Donors Multiple samples collected over time from individual patients enable longitudinal analyses NON-CONFIDENTIAL 8 REPERTOIRE GENERATION: Immune Repertoire Capture® Enables Robust Analyses of Immune Response MOLECULAR BIOINFORMATICS & CELL BIOLOGY B Cell Antibodies Generated by Human Immune Responses Typically Over Many Months ACCURATE RELEVANT EFFICIENT Corrects for sequence Keeps native antibody Generates natively paired error and quantitation bias chain pairings intact sequences for 65% of input B cells Atreca Captures the ACTIVE Immune Response at the Single-Cell Level NON-CONFIDENTIAL 9 REPERTOIRE GENERATION: We Enable New Analyses of the Immune Response Proprietary Bioinformatics Enables Us to Identify the Responder Antibodies Most Likely to Target Human Tumor Tissue Clonal Family Renal Cell Carcinoma Patient Plasmablast Repertoires from Renal Cell with Clinical Response Carcinoma Patient with Clinical Response Before Treatment Course After Treatment Course NON-CONFIDENTIAL 10 HIT GENERATION: Growing Library of Antibodies Binding to "Public" Tumor Targets ~1% ~45% Selected Positive Responder Wet-Lab Analysis: Currently >1,600 Antibody Repertoire Selective Non-Autologous Antibodies Targeting Analysis Tumor Tissue Binding Non-Autologous Tumor High Hit Rate and Scalability Promotes Additional Candidate Generation NON-CONFIDENTIAL 11 TARGET IDENTIFICATION: Multiple Approaches to Identify Targets of Atreca Antibodies Peptide Libraries Protein & Carbohydrate Arrays et al. IP / XL and MS Other Modalities Portfolio of internal platforms and external collaborations continues to expand NON-CONFIDENTIAL 12 LEAD GENERATION: Generating Programs from Large Hit Collection Using Multiple Specificities and MOAs Hits Activating Fc Fc + Binding Domain Fc + Small Molecule (e.g., T Cell Engager) (e.g., ADC) Fv Region Fc Region Weaponization Fv Combinations Single Specificity Multiple Specificities Building a Pipeline of Clinical Candidates Utilizing a Wide Range of Native and scFv Formats and MOAs NON-CONFIDENTIAL 13 ATRC-101 Phase 1b Trial Initiating in Early 2020 NON-CONFIDENTIAL 14 ATRC-101: A New Way to Target Cancer Engineered Version of a Patient Antibody Discovered via the Atreca Platform Lung Adenocarcinoma ATRC-101* Patient with (Binding Lung Active Anti-Tumor Adenocarcinoma Tissue Immune Response from a Different Patient) First-in-Class Program

Program Novel Target Novel MOA

Phase 1b clinical trial commencing early 2020** Enrolling patients with multiple solid tumor cancers, including:

NSCLC Breast Ovarian Colorectal Acral Melanoma

*ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc **Timeline from project initiation to IND clearance substantially reduced vs. examples of traditional drug development - including ipilimumab, nivolumab and pembrolizumab NON-CONFIDENTIAL 15 ATRC-101 Has Potential to Treat Large Groups of Patients % of ATRC-101 Reactive* Tumor Samples for Selected Cancers ATRC-101 Is Selective for Malignant Tissue NSCLC (ALL) 65% N=563 ATRC-101 Squamous NORMAL Adenocarcinoma Adjacent Lung BREAST (ALL) 65% N=208 HER2+ BENIGN HR+HER2- Breast HR-HER2- (TNBC) Fibroadenoma OVARIAN (ALL) 58% N=878 Germ Cell NORMAL Sex Cord Adjacent Ovary Carcinoma Other COLORECTAL 57% N=307 NORMAL MELANOMA (ALL) 46% N=70 Adjacent Colon Mucosal Cutaneous NORMAL Acral Benign Nevus ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc *moderate or greater reactivity with ≥40% of malignant cells estimated positive NON-CONFIDENTIAL 16 ATRC-101 Antibody Monotherapy Active in Vivo PBS ATRC-101 (10 mg/kg) (n = 15) (n = 15) Tumor Volume (mm3) Dosing Dosing start start Days Post EMT6 Injection Days Post EMT6 Injection Control Tumor Growth Tumor Growth Suppressed in All Animals Dosing: 2x per week starting at Day 7 (at randomization) Last dose: Day 21 ATRC-101 (5 mg/kg) (n = 20 per group) ATRC-101 Percent Survival PBS Days Post EMT6 Injection Significant Effect on Survival Dosing: 2x per week starting at Day 7 (at randomization) Last dose: Day 29 ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc PD-1 Checkpoint Inhibitors Display Only Modest Efficacy in EMT6 Model ATRC-101 Antibody Monotherapy Also Active in CT26 Model NON-CONFIDENTIAL 17 ATRC-101: A Novel Way to Target Cancer Driver Antigen Engagement Systemic ATRC-101 Innate Immune Cell Antibody (e.g., Dendritic Cell) 3 Tumor Microenvironment Remodeling 1 T Cells 4 2 5 Tumor Cell NON-CONFIDENTIAL Systemically dosed ATRC-101 antibody delivers its tumor antigen to cells of the innate immune system, leading to a remodeling of the tumor microenvironment and an adaptive immune response against tumor ATRC-101 Antibody- Target Complex 18 ATRC-101 Preclinical Data Supporting MOA Change in the Tumor Microenvironment ATRC-101 dosing increases CD8+ T Cells in EMT6 tumor PBS AB0196-mIgG2a ATRC-101 Cells * p<0.05 + ** p<0.01 CD8+ CellsT CD8% T + CD8 PBS ATRC-101 iNOS+ Macrophages ** p<0.01 ATRC-101 dosing shifts lymphoid and myeloid populations in EMT6 tumor * p<0.05 *** p<0.001 Change Caused by ATRC-101 in Fraction of Total Contributed by Each Cell Type Studies used antibody having original, non-engineered Fv and a mouse Fc Requirement for Innate Immune System ATRC-101 activity requires interactions with innate immune cell FcRs ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc ATRC-101 w/ mIgG1 Fc 2500 (10 mg/kg; n = 20) (10 mg/kg; n = 20) 2000 Tumor 1500 Volume 1000 (mm3) 500 0 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Days Post EMT6 Injection Days Post EMT6 Injection Requirement for Adaptive Immune System ATRC-101 activity requires CD8+ T Cells ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc ATRC-101 w/ mIgG2a Fc Mice WITH CD8+ T cells Mice WITHOUT CD8+ T cells (10 mg/kg; n = 10) (10 mg/kg; n = 10) Tumor Volume (mm3) Days Post EMT6 Injection Days Post EMT6 Injection NON-CONFIDENTIAL 19 ATRC-101 Binds Selectively to a Tumor-Specific Version of a Ribonucleoprotein (RNP) Complex Polyadenylate-binding Protein • ATRC-101 binds to target reconstituted in vitro (e.g., PABP-1) using a single recombinant protein, Linker polyadenylate-binding protein 1 (PABP-1), and MLLE RRM1 RRM2 RRM3 RRM4 in vitro transcribed poly(A) RNA • PABPs bind poly(A) tails of mRNA molecules and PABP Bound to mRNA play a vital role in mRNA biology via facilitating poly(A) tail protein-protein interactions • ATRC-101 target complex typically present mRNA 5' AnAAA intracellularly at high concentrations in normal tissues RRM2 RRM4 RRM3 Single PABP molecule MLLE AAA 3' RRM1 Target components were identified through experiments involving immunoprecipitation, crosslinking, RNase treatment and mass spectrometry NON-CONFIDENTIAL 20 ATRC-101 RNP Complex Presents Extracellularly While RNP complexes are typically considered intracellular, the RNP target of ATRC-101 is also present extracellularly ( e.g., as demonstrated by flow cytometry, right )

ATRC-101 is also present extracellularly ( as demonstrated by flow cytometry, ) Passive or active mechanisms ( e.g., necrosis or secretory autophagy) can lead to externalization of target

necrosis or secretory autophagy) can lead to externalization of target Precedent for extracellular RNA-binding protein serving as driver antigen in autoimmune diseases CT26EMT6 Events Fluorescence NON-CONFIDENTIAL 21 ATRC-101 Proposed Cellular Mechanism of Action ATRC-101 RNP Target Dendritic Cell Tumor Cell Macrophage T Cell Systemically delivered ATRC-101 antibody binds to its RNP target in tumor tissue

ATRC-101 antibody binds to its RNP target in tumor tissue Innate immune cells are activated by the immune complex

Activated innate immune cells modify the tumor microenvironment and promote an adaptive immune response

Cytotoxic CD8 + T cells enter tumor and attack tumor cells Tumor-Draining Tumor Lymph Node NON-CONFIDENTIAL 22 Hypothesis: Dual FcR and TLR Activation Delivers Activity TARGET RNP COMPLEX (protein + RNA) ATRC-101 FcR Tumor Resident / Local Myeloid Cell Internalization Endosomal Delivery TLR3 TLR7/8 Signaling Signaling Cytokine, chemokine, interferon production

Other cellular responses Interaction of ATRC-101 Fc with innate immune system (likely myeloid) FcRs required for activity in vivo

ATRC-101 Fc with innate immune system (likely myeloid) FcRs required for activity ATRC-101 target on surface of

tumor cells drives signaling in immune cells via Fc γ RIIa in vitro

target on surface of tumor cells drives signaling in immune cells via Fc RIIa Observed remodeling of tumor microenvironment consistent with TLR activation (via RNA)

Work in progress to validate NON-CONFIDENTIAL 23 ATRC-101:Dose-Dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition and Safety Summary Dose-Dependent Tumor Growth Inhibition and Activity Phase 1b Dosing Correlation between dose and anti-tumor activity demonstrated in preclinical studies

anti-tumor activity demonstrated in preclinical studies Starting dose in the Phase 1B trial (0.3 mg/kg) approximates (by allometric scaling) the 1 mg/kg dose evaluated in the EMT6 mouse model Approximate to dose level 1 in Phase 1b study Safety Studies Summary Normal Tissue Binding No signal of toxicological significance observed across a wide range of normal human tissues in a GLP tissue cross-reactivity study In Vivo Safety Assessments Four repeat doses over 4 weeks of up to 100 mg/kg in NHPs were well-tolerated and no definitive safety signals were observed

well-tolerated and no definitive safety signals were observed No definitive safety signals observed in repeat dose safety studies in normal and tumor bearing mice (EMT6) NON-CONFIDENTIAL 24 IND Cleared in late 2019, Phase 1b Initiation Expected in Early 2020 OBJECTIVES • Characterize safety • Measure initial clinical activity • Determine MTD or Phase 2 dose • Characterize potential biomarkers • Retrospectively analyze target expression MONOTHERAPY ARM Open-label, dose escalation, adaptive 3+3 design

dose escalation, adaptive 3+3 design ~3x dose increase between cohorts

Enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors that demonstrated >50% reactivity to ATRC-101 in preclinical studies, including:

ATRC-101 in preclinical studies, including: Ovarian NSCLC Colorectal Breast Acral Melanoma

30 mg/kg dose 10 mg/kg dose 3 mg/kg dose 1 mg/kg dose Upon confirmation of safety in monotherapy arm, amend IND to 0.3 mg/kg dose expand dosing in combination with PD-1 inhibitor and/or select chemotherapeutics NON-CONFIDENTIAL 25 ATRC-101 Enhances Anti-PD-1 Activity in Vivo PBS Anti-PD-1 (10 mg/kg) ATRC-101 (2.5 mg/kg) ATRC-101 + Anti-PD-1 (n = 20) (n = 20) (n = 20) (n = 20) p=0.000896*** Anti-PD-1 vs. ATRC-101+Anti-PD-1 Anti-PD-1: Dosing 2x per week x 2 weeks (last dose Day 21) ATRC-101 Antibody: Dosing 2x per week x 3.5 weeks (last dose Day 28) ATRC-101 human Fc substituted with mouse Fc ATRC-101 Mechanism of Action Provides Rationale for Enhanced Activity of Combination NON-CONFIDENTIAL 26 Future Programs Multiple Mechanisms of Action NON-CONFIDENTIAL 27 Multiple Approaches to Pipeline Development Hits Activating Fc Fc + Binding Domain Fc + Small Molecule (e.g., T Cell Engager) (e.g., ADC) Fv Region Fc Region Weaponization Fv Combinations Hit Antibody Fv's Screened in Vitro and in Vivo in Drug Format NON-CONFIDENTIAL Single Specificity Multiple Specificities 28 Pipeline Development Approaches: T Cell Engagers Hits Activating Fc Fc + Binding Domain Fc + Small Molecule (e.g., T Cell Engager) (e.g., ADC) Fv Region Fc Region Weaponization Fv Combinations Single Specificity Multiple Specificities ''Bispecific'' simultaneously activates and directs T • ~6% of our hit antibody Fv regions test positive in a T Cell Engagers cells to the tumor for cell killing via single bispecific format in TDCC assays T cell-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (TDCC) • >375 hit antibodies analyzed NON-CONFIDENTIAL 29 Atreca Antibodies Direct T Cells to Kill Tumor Cells When Engineered into T Cell Engager Format T Cell Engagers Examples of Hit Antibodies with Potent Activity as Bispecifics in Vitro Percent Cytotoxicity APN-734479 APN-193348 + Anti-CD3 + Anti-CD3 Unmodified Unmodified APN-734479 APN-193348 Log[antibody], M Log[antibody], M NON-CONFIDENTIAL 30 Pipeline Development Approaches: Toxin Conjugates Hits Activating Fc Fc + Binding Domain Fc + Small Molecule (e.g., T Cell Engager) (e.g., ADC) Fv Region Fc Region Weaponization Fv Combinations Single Specificity Multiple Specificities Toxin-Conjugates Cellular toxins are conjugated to internalizing tumor (ADCs) targeting antibodies to generate cytotoxicity ~2% of our hit antibodies test positive in internalization assays

>700 hit antibodies analyzed NON-CONFIDENTIAL 31 Atreca Antibodies Internalize and Deliver Toxins into Tumor Cells Toxin-Conjugates (ADCs) Antibody Internalization into Tumor Cells Cytotoxic Payload Delivery APN-062279 APN-895217 Negative Control Positive Control ) 50 10-3 40 x (Integrated Intensity Cell Killing 30 20 10 0 (+): Pre-incubated with toxin-conjugated secondary antibody (-): No pre-incubation with toxin-conjugated secondary antibody NON-CONFIDENTIAL 32 Multiple Approaches to Pipeline Development Fv Region Fc Region Weaponization Fv Combinations Hits Activating Fc Fc + Binding Domain Fc + Small Molecule (e.g., T Cell Engager) (e.g., ADC) Single Specificity Multiple Specificities Multi-Target Leverage Hit Library to build antibodies targeting • Enhanced ADCC activity observed over mixture of Specificity multiple tumor targets simultaneously independent antibodies NON-CONFIDENTIAL 33 Atreca Antibodies Kill Tumor Cells More Potently When Engineered to Possess Specificity for Multiple Targets Multi-Target Specificity Examples of Hit Antibodies with Greater ADCC Activity in Vitro as Multi-Target Bispecifics than as Mixtures Bispecific Bispecific Version Version Mixture of Mixture of APN-895217 APN-895217 and APN-563049 and APN-766033 NON-CONFIDENTIAL 34 Key Milestones and Financial Overview NON-CONFIDENTIAL 35 Anticipated Milestones and Financial Overview Upcoming Milestones 2020 2021 • Early 2020: ATRC-101 Phase 1b Trial Initiation • 2021: Target IND filing for Second Product Candidate 2020: Potential Strategic Drug Discovery Partnership Financial Overview • • IPO completed in June 2019 raising $130.8M in net proceeds Cash, cash equivalents & investments of $201.0M as of September 30, 2019 NON-CONFIDENTIAL 36 Investment Highlights Discovering and Developing a Novel Class of Antibody-based Cancer Immunotherapeutics Differentiated Discovery Approach First-mover advantages in accessing a potentially large and underexploited target space via interrogation of the human active anti-tumor immune response

advantages in accessing a potentially large and underexploited target space via interrogation of the human active anti-tumor immune response Delivers novel antibodies binding to targets otherwise unlikely discoverable by traditional approaches

